The release date for Thor: Love and Thunder is still quite some time away, but leaks have now surfaced revealing Valkyrie‘s new suit. Pictured below, the new leak features a selfie Valkyrie’s actress Tessa Thompson took on set while wearing her full gear from the upcoming Marvel Studios film. Most noticeably, the suit is vastly different from her white and gold appearance during her battles in Avengers: Endgame and seems to draw from Thor’s costume itself, with black overlays and the signature silver discs running up the left and right.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO