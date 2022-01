All interested persons are hereby notified that in accordance with V.I. CODE ANN. tit. 1, § 254, as amended, a Governing Board Decision Meeting will be held on applications and compliance matters for the Virgin Islands Economic Development Commission at 9AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022. This meeting will be conducted via Zoom, a software-based platform for video and audio communications, to help reduce the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

