Fed's Daly: reduce balance sheet sooner, go gradual on rate hikes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday weighed into the debate at the Fed on when to begin shrinking its massive balance sheet, saying she could see doing so soon after the Fed has raised rates once...

