How fifth graders see the world in 20 years

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlying cars, houses on Mars — and hopefully no more Covid or racism. By Lillian Mongeau, Christina Samuels, Kathryn Palmer and Chelsea Sheasley. One student envisions a watch that tells you when you’re polluting – a sort of eco-nanny on your wrist. Another suggests that teachers...

