How fifth graders see the world in 20 years

1130 Anne Chambers Way, Crownsville, MD 21032 | 410.923.3660. Indian Creek School provides an outstanding education built on strong relationships between students and teachers. Other hallmarks of the Indian Creek School experience include a thoughtful curriculum taught by an innovative faculty incorporating best practices in teaching and learning, as well as ample opportunities for extra-curricular involvement and a student-centered culture. Indian Creek students are able to see the world differently because they are part of a community characterized by diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and ideas. Students develop a broad base of knowledge and academic skills that lead them to think critically, to examine big questions, to solve complex problems, to collaborate, and to communicate effectively. Strong, trusting relationships between teachers, students, and parents create an environment where students of all ages have the confidence to take healthy risks and achieve great heights because they know that they are part of a community that supports them. Indian Creek students are known for their integrity, kindness, and empathetic leadership.

CROWNSVILLE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO