ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Is Your Health System Ready for Direct-to-Employer Contracting? Four Keys to Success

beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do Boeing, General Electric, Lowe’s and Walmart have in common? They are among a growing number of self-insured employers bypassing traditional benefit networks offered by insurers and instead contracting directly with health systems to deliver health care services to their employees. Rising health care costs along with...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealthcare pens 4-year contract extension with employer benefits, HR administrator

UnitedHealthcare is extending its relationship with human resources and benefits administrator Insperity through 2026. The company has tapped UnitedHealthcare for medical and dental coverage for its employer clients for the past 20 years, according to a Jan. 3 news release. The relationship will support Insperity as it continues to expand nationally.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health leaders share recommendations on improving health equity

CMS on Dec. 8 held a roundtable in which leaders from health systems, medical schools and organizations across the country weighed in on how to improve health equity. Here are five suggestions from roundtable participants, taken from a transcript released Jan. 5. 1. Adjust data collection. "We need to revamp...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Collaborative Health Systems names first CMO

Collaborative Health Systems, one of the largest multistate accountable care organization operators, named Brian Steele, MD, as its first CMO. In the role, Dr. Steele will help providers transition to value-based care, according to a Jan. 10 news release shared with Becker's. "As a physician and business leader who brings...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 strategies disruptors could use to dominate primary care

Big tech and retail disruptors have the power to revolutionize or distort the primary healthcare industry, Harvard Business Review reported Jan. 7. The interest of companies such as Amazon, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens in primary care physicians might stem from the dysfunction of the current system, according to the report.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Plan#Health Care#Medicare#Success#Boeing#General Electric#Center Of Excellence
beckershospitalreview.com

Henry Ford Health System closes 97 beds amid staffing challenges

With hundreds of workers out sick during the latest COVID-19 surge, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System temporarily closed 97 beds as of Jan. 3, the system said. Fifty-two beds are closed at Henry Ford Hospital; 34 at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital; and 11 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich. Henry Ford said these hospitals account for more than 1,550 of the health system's more than 2,000 beds.
JACKSON, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Avera leader named CEO of Altru Health System: 3 things to know

Todd Forkel has been appointed CEO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System. 1. Mr. Forkel will assume his new position on Feb. 28, a news release shared with Becker's said. 2. He has served as CEO of Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D., and Avera St. Mary's Hospital...
GRAND FORKS, ND
beckershospitalreview.com

4 quick tips to increase the health of your supply chain and decrease costs

As we approach the end of the year, many health systems will likely be looking for opportunities for any additional cost savings after facing financial headwinds throughout 2021. There are several long-term changes facilities can undergo in order to see significant cost savings, such as implementing a logical unit of...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Walmart
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Dec. 29, 2021:. Daniel Maughan was promoted to the role of president and CEO of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall hospital in Newburgh, N.Y. David McKnight was appointed CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va. Abhinav Rastogi was promoted...
NEWBURGH, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

13 Rochester Regional Health labs shut since pandemic's start

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health has temporarily closed 13 labs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the health system's website. The closure list, most recently updated Jan. 5., includes labs throughout the state as well as four urgent care clinics, a primary care facility and an imaging center. It is keeping its ASCs open.
ROCHESTER, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

49-bed Alabama hospital joins UAB Health System, changes name

Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Medical Center has become a member of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System after entering into a management agreement, which went into effect Jan. 1. Northwest Medical Center is now known as Northwest Regional Health, according to a Jan. 4 news release from UAB Health.
WINFIELD, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo, Kaiser among companies investing $110M into 'hospital-at-home' venture

Medically Home, a "hospital-at-home" company, received $110 million in a new funding round from investors including Baxter International, Cardinal Health, Global Medical Response, Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente. Cardinal Health, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente all provided additional capital on top of existing investments in the...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Boston

Baker Activates 500 Additional National Guard Members To Help Health Care System

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker activated an additional 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard on Tuesday to continue supporting the state’s health care system. The announcement came after Baker said Massachusetts had secured 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that will be distributed over the next three months. “There’s no question at this point in time that staffing remains an enormous challenge for many of these providers. This activation will alleviate some of the pressure in those places,” Baker said. “I can’t tell you how grateful we are to the men and women of the guard for stepping up once again to support the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.” The 500 members are in addition to the 500 members that were activated at the end of last month. Starting the week of January 17, they will support non-clinical staffing tasks at community hospitals and high-volume emergency departments, public hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and dialysis centers.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

New York governor announces $10B investment in state healthcare workforce

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Jan. 5 announced a $10 billion, multiyear investment in healthcare, which includes $4 billion for wages and bonuses for healthcare workers. The goal of the investment is to increase the state's healthcare workforce by 20 percent in the next five years, according to a news release from the governor's office.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Davis Health System acquires West Virginia hospital

Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System has taken over operations of Webster County Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs, W.Va., WDTV reported Jan. 6. The ownership went into effect Jan. 1. "We are pleased to welcome Webster Memorial Hospital, the medical staff and all employees to Davis Health System," said Vance Jackson,...
ELKINS, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites recruiting job seekers. 1. Banner Health (Phoenix) a patient access services representative. 2. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth (Mass.) a revenue cycle director. 3....
HEALTH SERVICES
benefitspro.com

How employers can help fix the US health care system

The past ten years have caused a negative turning point for the American health care system, and specifically for consumer health care spending. In fact, unpaid medical bills have become the largest source of debt Americans owe collections agencies, holding $140 billion in unpaid medical bills. Furthermore, half (50%) of...
HEALTH
cdc.gov

Your Health

Quarantine and Isolation: Learn the latest recommendations after COVID-19 exposure or if you are sick. Why CDC Shortened Isolation and Quarantine for the General Population. COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant have increased along with seasonal increases in influenza and other respiratory virus infections. The potential for a large number of cases raises serious concerns about societal impact due to illness, as well as isolation and quarantine requirements [1]. CDC has been monitoring the emerging science on when and for how long a person is maximally infectious with Omicron, as well as the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses against Omicron infection. Data related to the mental health effects of the pandemic and adherence to prevention interventions have also been considered.
EDUCATION
benefitspro.com

Affordability issues with employer-sponsored health plans create mental health issues

Health care affordability is a significant factor in mental health issues and stress among employees, according to a new study by Centivo. The Centivo Healthcare and Financial Sacrifices Survey was conducted in August of 2021 and polled more than 800 workers enrolled in employer-sponsored health insurance for at least two years. Among the findings: more than one quarter (27%) of employees who had significant medical expenses said those expenses had a major impact on their mental health, while 16% indicated such expenses had a major impact on their family’s well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy