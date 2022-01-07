King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release DJ Shadow’s Remix Of “Black Hot Soup”

Phylicia Fant, Columbia Records’ co-head of urban music for two years, has left the company, a rep confirms to Variety.
While no reason was given for her departure and the department has enjoyed significant success since she and Shawn Holiday were named co-heads in December of 2018 — particularly with Lil Nas X, Polo G, the Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Chloe x Halle and Leon Bridges — Holiday left the company last February to launch a new venture with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff and was not replaced, although he remains a consultant at the label.
Fant, who was on Variety’s Hitmakers list and...
