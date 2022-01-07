ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release DJ Shadow’s Remix Of “Black Hot Soup”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a music video for...

www.theprp.com

Spin

Perfume Genius Remixes Live’s ‘Lightning Crashes’

Perfume Genius rang in the new year with a remix of “Lightning Crashes,” the standout track from Live‘s 1994 album Throwing Copper. Mike Hadreas stretches the iconic song to seven and a half minutes, but once it gets to the third line, “The placenta falls to the floor,” it gets stuck on a loop.
theprp.com

Fit For A King In The Studio For New Album

Fit For A King have revealed that they are in a Los Angeles, CA area studio for their seventh studio album. Speaking via his social media yesterday, January 03rd, the band’s frontman Ryan Kirby stated:. The album will be the band’s first since welcoming drummer Trey Celaya of Invent...
Person
Dj Shadow
theprp.com

Me And That Man (Behemoth) Share Animated Music Video For “Blues And Cocaine” Featuring Michale Graves

Behemoth vocalist/guitarist Adam “Nergal” Darski has launched a claymation music video for his Me And That Man track “Blues And Cocaine“. That song finds him joined by ex-Misfits vocalist Michale Graves. Nergal had the following to say about the track, which appears on this past November’s Me And That Man album, “New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2“.
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind James Mtume's Cause of Death: R&B Trailblazer was 76

James Mtume, a famed record producer, percussionist, and a trailblazer in the R&B genre, has passed away at the age of 76. Journalist Dyana Williams confirmed the tragic news online by writing, "James Mtume has transitioned." At the time of this writing, his cause of death remains a mystery. Mtume...
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
Variety

Columbia Records Co-Head of Urban Music Phylicia Fant Leaves Label

Phylicia Fant, Columbia Records’ co-head of urban music for two years, has left the company, a rep confirms to Variety. While no reason was given for her departure and the department has enjoyed significant success since she and Shawn Holiday were named co-heads in December of 2018 — particularly with Lil Nas X, Polo G, the Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Chloe x Halle and Leon Bridges — Holiday left the company last February to launch a new venture with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff and was not replaced, although he remains a consultant at the label. Fant, who was on Variety’s Hitmakers list and...
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
Billboard

Adele Shares Another ‘Oh My God’ Music Video Teaser: See the Photo

Adele‘s music video for “Oh My God” is on its way, and she has given fans another glimpse at the new visual for the single. After announcing the Jan. 12 premiere of her “Oh My God” video on social media earlier this week — along with a brief black-and-white clip — on Saturday (Jan. 8), Adele posted a second look at what’s to come.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Calls Cap On Net Worth Reports: 'I Got That In Richards'

Lil Durk can chalk up 2021 as his most successful year in rap. The Chicago native not only proposed to longtime girlfriend India Royal, but he also notched his first No. 1 Billboard 200 album with The Voice of the Heroes collaboration with Lil Baby, becoming a highly sought-after feature guest in the process. But there’s one dispute Durk does have — his alleged net worth.
