ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Paul Pogba injury: Manchester United midfielder out for another month with calf problem

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9GKW_0dgG9I7q00

Paul Pogba is set to spend up to another month on the sidelines with a calf injury, despite previously being expected to return imminently.

The Manchester United midfielder has not played since suffering the injury while on international duty with France in November and is yet to appear under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick had previously said that he expected Pogba to begin training again in the new year but revised that timescale on Friday.

“A week ago I was told it would take another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said. "I’ve seen him this morning before the training session but currently I don’t know how long it will take.

“He’s not training with the team yet. As far as I know from the medical department, it will last another three weeks, four weeks.”

Rangnick reiterated that Pogba will also need time to gain match fitness and adapt to his tactical methods, potentially delaying his return to the pitch further.

“Once he is then fit for training, it does not necessarily mean he is also match fit. It will probably take a couple of weeks before he is really able to compete for the first team.”

Pogba was undergoing rehabilitation in Dubai upon Rangnick’s appointment as the temporary successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and was quickly ordered to return to Manchester by his new manager.

Rangnick has since insisted that United’s injured players must remain in Manchester and make use of the club’s medical facilties during their recovery.

While Pogba remains sidelined, his future also remains unclear. The 28-year-old’s Old Trafford contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is now able to negotiate pre-contract terms on a free transfer with clubs abroad.

Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata will also see their United contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick calls on Manchester United’s fringe players to deal with lack of game time ‘in professional way’

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Manchester United’s fringe players are unhappy with their lack of playing time under him but believes it is up to them to “deal with that in a professional way”.The United interim manager added that those frustrated by their lack of opportunities have acted professionally to the best of his knowledge, though as many as 11 first-team players are understood to want to leave in search of regular football or a fresh startAnthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson are among those keen to earn more regular opportunities elsewhere, with others like Paul Pogba,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Pogba could be out for at least another month, says Rangnick

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Paul Pogba’s recovery from a thigh injury has been slower than expected and the France midfielder might not return to training for up to a month. Pogba pulled up during training on international duty with France in early November. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was United manager at the time, predicted Pogba would be back “just after Christmas” and Rangnick said on Dec. 10 that he was four weeks away from a return to action. Rangnick is now expecting a longer layoff for Pogba. The midfielder’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Manchester United “determined” to secure midfielders signature

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are “determined” to acquire the services of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves before the end of the January transfer window. Reports have suggested that the Red Devils are set to prioritise the signing of a holding midfielder with Neves “amongst several candidates...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Manchester United#Old Trafford
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. Under previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa have won four and lost four of his opening eight games in charge, with all of them coming...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Paul Pogba faces another month out after setback in recovery

Paul Pogba has been ruled out for at least four more weeks after the Manchester United midfielder suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. Pogba last played for United in the 2-2 draw at Atalanta on 2 November but was expected to return in early January. A month ago Ralf Rangnick said it would be around four weeks before the 28-year-old would be in contention again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
SOCCER
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

422K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy