“Social media would be an important tool to engage patients in their health care”, said Bestbody Physiotherapy and Sports clinic Director Shahnaz Gupta. Shahnaz Explained, the treatment for chronic conditions like neck pain and back pain is dominating health systems throughout the world. This scenario has created an opportunity for engaging patients in rehabilitation and health promotion via social media in future. In the coming decades, as the number of patients continues to grow and health care resources continue to strain, the need to engage patients in self-management of diseases becomes an essential strategy. Incorporating social media into how physical therapists are both designing and delivering care holds potential for enhancing patient engagement in prescribed health behaviors and improving treatment outcomes.

