Dobbs Ferry, NY

Poet casts aside shadows through his verse

By Rita Walton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDobbs Ferry resident John Evans describes his vision as “life in shadow.” The 27-year-old lost his sight in 2001, when he was 5 years old. His blindness, however, has not stopped him from self-publishing eight books and hosting a podcast. His latest book is his sixth collection...

