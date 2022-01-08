Don Nelson: I wasn't invited to Dirk Nowitzki jersey retirement ceremony

Don and Donnie Nelson. The general manager who acquired Nowitzki’s draft rights on the night of June 24, 1998, and Don’s assistant GM/son who was insistently bullish about raw 19-year-old Nowitzki’s NBA potential. The question is, why weren’t they there? Several sources on Friday night strongly pushed back on Don Nelson’s assertion earlier in the evening when he told The News: “I wasn’t invited. I really wanted to be there, but I didn’t feel that I should just show up without an invitation, so I didn’t.”

Source: Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

Updating this: Two sources say Nelsons were invited to Nowitzki ceremony, despite Don Nelson’s comments to the contrary dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:13 AM

Why weren’t the Nelsons at Dirk Nowitzki’s ceremony? Don says Mavs didn’t invite him dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:34 PM

On the night of his No. 41 jersey retirement in Dallas, members of the Warriors paid tribute to Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/05/wat… – 1:00 PM

Our (mostly) weekly mailbag. We take a look at Dirk memories (and that statue), plus COVID replacement players like Isaiah Thomas.

mavs.com/mavs-mailbag1-… – 8:28 PM

The legendary Dirk Nowitzki had his number retired by the @Dallas Mavericks last night.

Former Mavs guard @Derek Harper tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 what made @Dirk Nowitzki so special. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/3nlvwun8pZ – 5:49 PM

Dirk changed — he matured and grew, significantly and meaningfully — because that’s what people do. over those years, he changed us, too. but in all that time he was growing, he always stayed Dirk. that’s what his jersey retirement immortalized for me.

theathletic.com/3053955/2022/0… – 2:37 PM

New pod in new studio: Dirk Nowitzki’s ceremony (and tiny statue), Kyrie Irving’s season debut, “Born Ready”, Lowry’s WTF ejection, Danny Green’s Snell tribute + more!

📼: https://t.co/oXlkka2I6O

🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS

✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC

🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/9Z24GkdM6r – 12:52 PM

This is an amazing story written last year by our friend @Brad Townsend about Dirk processing those very first moments when the Mavs beat Miami for the 2011 title. Truly great stuff (except the @tfrank14 parts, but I digress). #DirkForever

dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:51 AM

National reactions to Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement ceremony: ‘Wanna come back?’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:34 AM

Unless you were there to watch it, it’s hard to understand just how much skepticism there was among the loudest voices in the national media about Dirk until 2011. ziller.substack.com/p/the-biggest-… – 9:30 AM

this is the best thing i shot last night. dirk forever. pic.twitter.com/fZeVa6qMhs – 8:38 AM

Amid jersey retirement, Dwyane Wade gives props to Dirk Nowitzki #miamiheat #dallasmavericks si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:30 AM

Kyrie’s return, Dirk’s jersey retirement, Milwaukee’s surprising decision to part company with Boogie Cousins, Becky Hammon’s looming exit to the WNBA and everything else happening in this league … let’s discuss Thursday at 1 PM ET in the @SpotifyGrnroom. See you there … – 1:41 AM

Caron Butler was in Dallas tonight for Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement

Erik Spoelstra: “I told him you’ve got to do it,” but jokingly says he told him:

“That’s my least favorite team of all time, for obvious reasons.”

@5ReasonsSports – 1:05 AM

Heat assistant Caron Butler was in Dallas tonight to be there for Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement, with the Heat blessing.

“I told him you’ve got to do it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he told Butler when they discussed if he should be in Dallas tonight. – 1:02 AM

Watch full Dirk Nowitzki jersey-retirement ceremony nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/06/wat… – 12:36 AM

41 Forever: Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey is forever immortalized in heartfelt ceremony dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:21 AM

Luka Doncic, Mavs extend season-long win streak by shutting down the West-best Warriors on Dirk Night dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:09 AM

WE LOVE YOU DIRK pic.twitter.com/yOFu535UTa – 11:16 PM

41 Forever, indeed. Lots of emotions for Dirk and his family. He thanked everybody, especially people behind the scenes. And even the media. – 11:14 PM

Dirk finishes his speech addressing Mavs fans: “Thank you for taking in a long, lanky kid over 20 years ago and making him one of your own. I’ll be always grateful.” – 11:11 PM

Dirk thanks the last “pillar,” the fans. Long applause followed as Dirk got misty. Great ceremony. – 11:10 PM

Dirk thanking his father-in-law for coming in all the way from Sweden: “What I appreciate most about you is your daughter.”

This guy lol – 11:08 PM

Dirk referred to Rick Carlisle as “R-Sizzle” on first reference in his thank-you speech.

A 🐐 in more ways than one. – 10:59 PM

Dirk thanks the “two Nelsons, Donnie and Don.” Thanked them for coming to Wurzburg to find him and meet his family and Holger. – 10:57 PM

Mark Cuban, his voice catching his whole speech: “I want everyone to see your greatness forever, Dirk.” – 10:50 PM

Mark Cuban announces Dirk Nowitzki statue coming outside the Mavs’ arena. – 10:50 PM

Really cool to see so many members of the Mavericks, former members and NBA folks in general to talk about Dirk. – 10:48 PM

Steph Curry on Dirk: “An icon. Everyone talks about changing the game and he definitely did that… he opened up the gates for international players… just the art form of shooting the basketball with his height and touch, something no one has ever seen before.” – 10:42 PM

“Thank you, for you being you,” Jason Kidd said of Dirk. Added that Dirk “knows what it means to work. Knows what it means to win.” – 10:39 PM

Jason Kidd to Dirk: “We’re giving out 10 days. You want to come back?” Dirk said he good. – 10:38 PM

DIRK NOWITZKI 🐐🙌🏽 #41Forever pic.twitter.com/aKOpISUv73 – 10:29 PM

Most seasons ever with a single team.

Dirk forever. pic.twitter.com/cdIWxzYaIv – 10:28 PM

Dirk Nowitzki is announced to the court as “No. 41, forever in our hearts and in our minds” but I promise he’s still alive. – 10:24 PM

Mark Cuban repping Dirk tonight at his jersey retirement. pic.twitter.com/UBtABRrERq – 10:20 PM

The 41-piece Dallas Symphony Ochrestra is playing at Dirk’s jersey retirement. – 10:15 PM

Mavericks’ defense outshines Curry, Warriors — 99-82 victory is their fourth win in a row and a nice setup for Dirk’s jersey retirement. Details here:

mavs.com/mavs-crank-up-… – 10:08 PM

Tonight’s attendance is 20,441. Of course more multitudes will claim to have been here when telling the grandkids about Dirk. – 9:39 PM

After taking a 63-56 lead, the Warriors gave up a 10-0 run to dig a three-point hole. Pretty raucous environment on Dirk night here in Dallas. – 9:22 PM

Warriors off to a 15-6 surge to start the third quarter, closing the gap to 56-54. Timeout Mavs, which was an opportunity to show video clips of several Warriors players congratulating Dirk on the jersey retirement. Steph Curry among those to use the word “legendary.” – 9:06 PM

Haven’t seen all of these folks yet, but Dirk’s “guest list/ticket requests” included Roger Staubach, Tony Romo, Tony Parker, ex-Mavs coach Avery Johnson. – 8:55 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Cuban pointed at the 41 cents, which got a nice laugh from Dirk. – 8:53 PM

Dirk has arrived, just now taking the court with Mark Cuban and Cynt Marshall to accept $250,000 check from the Mavericks for the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. – 8:52 PM

‘He was an original’: #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle weighs in on Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:46 PM

Mavs lead the Warriors 50-39 at half.

Jason Kidd might want to make every night Dirk Night. – 8:44 PM

Dirk Nowitzki had nine seasons with at least 100 3PM, the most such seasons in NBA history by a player with a listed height of 7’0″ or taller:

9 – Nowitzki

5 – Channing Frye

4 – Brook Lopez

3 – Andrea Bargnani pic.twitter.com/Gn7Ym85v8R – 8:31 PM

Dirk Nowitzki is one of only five players in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG on 50/40/90 shooting in a season:

🎯 Larry Bird, 1986-87 & 1987-88

🎯 Nowitzki, 2006-07

🎯 Kevin Durant, 2012-13

🎯 Stephen Curry, 2015-16

🎯 Kyrie Irving, 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/GdDAWuS8cd – 8:16 PM

On March 7, 2017, Dirk Nowitzki scored 25 points in a win over the Lakers, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points.

Nowitzki ended his career with more points (31,560) than any other foreign-born player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/iApljchD4F – 8:01 PM

this game has thus far not been a tribute to the way dirk revolutionized shooting – 7:54 PM

On June 12, 2011, Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks beat the Heat 105-95 in Game 6 to claim their first NBA championship.

It remains the only title in franchise history. In fact, the Mavericks have not won a playoff series since. pic.twitter.com/uQWj5aDza7 – 7:46 PM

Mavericks retiring Dirk’s jersey later. In other news, they first will try for their first four-game win streak of the season against the Warriors, who have the best record in the NBA at 29-7. – 7:37 PM

On May 17, 2011, Dirk Nowitzki set an NBA postseason record for most FTM in a game without a miss, sinking 24 in a 121-112 win over the Thunder.

The only player to match Nowitzki in any game, regular season or postseason, is James Harden (Dec. 3, 2019). pic.twitter.com/gnRxZtbWQr – 7:31 PM

On May 14, 2001, Dirk Nowitzki had 42 points, 18 rebounds, and six steals in a loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the WCS.

Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Nowitzki and Michael Jordan are the only players to record at least 40p/15r/5s in a postseason game. pic.twitter.com/ISXI2rzJ8K – 7:16 PM

This Dirk guy seems pretty great – 7:12 PM

On June 1, 2006, Dirk Nowitzki scored 50 points in a 117-101 win over the Suns in Game 5 of the WCF.

Nowitzki set a record for most points scored in a WCF game, a mark that still stands. He also owns the second-highest scoring game in WCF history (48, 2011). pic.twitter.com/VtqxIBe5QS – 7:01 PM

Luka warmed up in a Dirk shirt … and already got fouled by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/ODfREtWfCC – 6:57 PM

Seems a pretty ironclad opinion these days that Dirk Nowitzki was best international NBA player ever, but I don’t think Hakeem Olajuwon is a wrong answer either. Maybe most underrated great player (Raptor days aside of course). – 6:35 PM

Dirk Nowitzki is the only player in NBA history to record at least 10,000 rebounds and 1,000 3PM.

He’s one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 1,000 3PM, 1,000 steals, and 1,000 blocks. The others are LeBron James, Clifford Robinson, and Rasheed Wallace. pic.twitter.com/pGodz0EtRR – 6:31 PM

Steve Nash on his pal Dirk Nowitzki, who gets his number retired tonight: “His career speaks for itself.” – 6:10 PM

Steve Kerr, wearing a golden 41 pin, calls Dirk “the greatest international player of all-time” and says it’s “incredibly meaningful” for the Warriors to be part of the #41Forever festivities. pic.twitter.com/NieViuM6Va – 6:04 PM

Steve Kerr wearing a ‘41’ pin tonight in Dallas as part of Dirk Nowitzki night pic.twitter.com/Rt7ToGvIDo – 6:04 PM

Dirk Nowitzki is the @Dallas Mavericks all-time leader in:

🥇 GP

🥇 GS

🥇 MIN

🥇 FGM

🥇 FGA

🥇 3PM

🥇 3PA

🥇 FTM

🥇 FTA

🥇 OREB

🥇 DREB

🥇 TREB

🥇 BLK

🥇 PTS

Nowitzki scored almost 1,000 more points (31,560) than the next two closest players in franchise history combined (30,573). pic.twitter.com/fBv1iDVucl – 6:01 PM

Jason Kidd: “When you talk about Dirk, two things stand out: work and win. Those are the only things he cared about. … Luka has the perfect big brother mentor.” – 5:59 PM

How will Jason Kidd and the Mavericks juggle the emotions of playing the Warriors and 8 minutes later honoring Dirk? pic.twitter.com/N7X1xm5Xy6 – 5:58 PM

Jason Kidd joked (it’s a joke!) that Dirk is health and safety protocols like so many current Mavs, so he’s filling in for tonight. pic.twitter.com/MIc8avS0ma – 5:51 PM

it’s dirk day pic.twitter.com/erKye7KSLj – 5:51 PM

“I should be the MVP as always” –

Dirk Nowitzki on his own performance, interviewed in between pitches at the Heroes Game sometime in the past – 5:51 PM

I’ll remember Dirk Nowitzki posting up – usually from the elbow or the wing – surveying the defense with a spread floor

Dirk’s size and release point made it impossible to bother his shot, especially when he faded away

He and Jason Terry mastered the 1-4/4-1 pick and rolls too! pic.twitter.com/a6WZBqe9n2 – 5:42 PM

Back when the Warriors played at Oracle, they preserved the hole Dirk punched in the wall during the 2007 playoffs behind glass. He even autographed it for them pic.twitter.com/o3IZZoXhe4 – 5:37 PM

Dirk Nowitzki fights back tears while talking about his relationship with Mavericks fans

WATCH (🎥)

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:06 PM

Fans lining up to see Dirk memorabilia a full hour before doors open to the public. pic.twitter.com/TnQQjEucvm – 5:02 PM

Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey will be retired in Dallas tonight. @CassidyHubbarth will be on the sidelines. She stopped by NBA Today with details on the jersey ceremony: pic.twitter.com/A7dlgbyOx7 – 5:00 PM

The calm before the Dirk Night storm. pic.twitter.com/e1UuoX4Kpi – 4:54 PM

The Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey tonight against the Warriors.

He made 5,683 mid-range field goals in his career, by far the most since shot location data was first tracked in 1996-97.

Kevin Garnett has the next most during that span with 4,816. – 3:02 PM

Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement comes with a bonus for this old sap: Stephen Curry will be in the building, too, doubling count of game-changers on hand.

My piece with the game’s greatest shooter on what Steph studied from its sweetest-shooting big man: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-summit-of-… – 2:21 PM

The NBA has done a great job of telling the story of each of the players on the 75th Anniversary Team and if you haven’t seen the one on Dirk, here you go. Every minute of tonight’s postgame jersey retirement ceremony will be aired on BSSW #MFFL #41Forever nba.com/watch/video/75… – 2:18 PM

Lots of great old footage of Dirk Nowitzki in this 75th archive piece: nba.com/news/archive-7… – 1:42 PM

In honor of @Dirk Nowitzki‘s jersey retirement, here’s @CJ McCollum putting Dirk in the spin cycle in what I consider the best crossover I’ve seen in person pic.twitter.com/qfCn1UIzVw – 1:19 PM

The Warriors were the opponent for Kobe’s retirement ceremony in LA a few years back. They’re in Dallas for Dirk’s retirement tonight.

Here’s Kevon Looney on facing Dirk and attending Kobe’s night pic.twitter.com/Hbca01Xk08 – 1:04 PM

Dirk’s earliest catch phrases came from rap songs. he learned over time how to talk trash to KG. he sung welcomes to new teammates in Dallas. he told defenders how to guard him.

on his jersey retirement day, stories on my favorite athlete ever: theathletic.com/3051137/2022/0… – 12:51 PM

Posting two special pieces of Dirk Nowitzki content today as his No. 41 is retired. Until then …

On Becky Hammon’s looming exit to the WNBA: marcstein.substack.com/p/hammon-took-…

On BlackBerrys being VERY much alive (with a scary NBA Trade Deadline story attached): marcstein.substack.com/p/guess-what-m… – 11:59 AM

Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman and Derek Harper are the only ex members of the @Dallas Mavericks who have had their jersey retired by the Mavs. Those 3 reflect on their jersey retirement ceremony leading up to tonight’s jersey retirement of Dirk Nowitzki. @NBA

https://t.co/boiq6d1nK8 pic.twitter.com/Jul7yiU5Nw – 11:57 AM

Dirk Nowitzki, the epitome of NBA loyalty, did once abandon his team. He reluctantly “snuck out” on the Wurzburg X-Rays, bolting for a basketball audition in America. That led to his forever run in Dallas, which will be honored tonight when 41 is retired. es.pn/2YtKCPO – 11:43 AM

It honor of 41 going to the rafters here is my look at the injuries that defined Dirk’s career: UNBREAKABLE: A RETROSPECTIVE LOOK AT THE INJURY HISTORY OF DIRK NOWITZKI instreetclothes.com/2019/04/09/unb… – 11:21 AM

Happy Dirk Day to all of y’all who observe!

I wonder what shoe design Luka has cooked up for Mavs-Warriors tonight.

This is what he wore for Dirk’s last home game in April 2019 — before he switched to Jordan Brand.

📸: @vernonbryant/@dallasnews pic.twitter.com/e8Pky7nBDO – 10:46 AM

Holy Effing Dirk, y’all ready? – 10:26 AM

When Mavs schedule came out I was so looking forward to tonight. I love watching/calling GS games & the joy they play with. Then when it was decided this would be Dirk’s jersey retirement night..Oh man…But it’s not to be. CoVid will keep me out of @aacenter tonight. #CoVidsucks – 9:58 AM

“I read about what [Nowitzki] said,” Nelson said. “That was nice. I don’t think Dirk had any decisions about who was there. I think that’s all an organization thing. Mark Cuban’s in charge of that, I’m sure.” A source told The News that Cuban was not in charge of the invite list. That was done by an event planner. There was a three-page spreadsheet of guests for whom Nowitzki requested tickets, but more than 60 were unable to make it to Dallas because of canceled airline flights that day or COVID-19 concerns. -via Dallas Morning News / January 8, 2022

Not true, said two sources. Both said Nowitzki personally contacted the Nelsons to invite them to the game and ceremony. Both sources wondered why Nelson is saying otherwise. -via Dallas Morning News / January 8, 2022

“I was told Donnie was going to show up,” Cuban said. “But I haven’t talked to either of them so I have no idea what the deal was.” -via Dallas Morning News / January 8, 2022