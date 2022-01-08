ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Some in New York wanted to make a hard run at Damian Lillard last offseason

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjSc6_0dgG3u0q00

A whiff of winning, in such a competitive business, naturally creates a hunger for more. A faction of the Knicks front office even lobbied for an aggressive pursuit of Damian Lillard this past offseason, league sources told B/R, just as Philadelphia and other suitors helicoptered his status in Portland.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Damian Lillard would love to play with Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons would love to play for any team but his.

The Sixers love Ben Simmons more than any other team.

The Sixers love Dame.

Dame loves Portland.

The maddening love triangle we can all relate to. – 1:25 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Last night, @Matt Moore and I picked All-Stars in each conference, leaving out Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis. It’s time to get some new faces into the game this year.

denverstiffs.com/2022/1/7/22871…1:45 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

tired: jaylen brown for ben simmons/damian lillard/bradley beal

wired: this fake trade i wrote 1500 words about si.com/nba/2022/01/07…9:57 AM

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

Strong 20-point showing for La Lumiere’s JJ Starling vs. Legacy. Notre Dame might lose Blake Wesley but Irish just re-up with another scoring guard. Shot-maker with burst, developing creation skill. pic.twitter.com/yBR2URydON8:55 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6Che_0dgG3u0q00

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report:

Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable. Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for Friday’s game vs. Cavs. – 7:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable while Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for Friday’s game versus Cleveland – 7:07 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

The fact that Ja Morant is 3rd in fan voting – with more votes than Anthony Davis, Tatum, Booker, Russ, Lillard, Butler, etc – goes to show how unprecedented in Memphis his level of stardom really is. He transcends the small market narrative in a way that very few ever have. pic.twitter.com/lOtrzMIBQQ1:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhCAW_0dgG3u0q00

Sean Highkin @highkin

Anfernee Simons on the potential for an extended role if Damian Lillard is out for a while: “I’ve got people that believe in me. I know Dame will be helping me every step of the way. I think I’ll be ready for it.” – 1:10 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

20-point quarters this season

LeBron: 0

Durant: 0

Giannis: 0

Jokic: 0

Luka: 0

Embiid: 0

Harden: 0

Booker: 0

Trae: 0

Tatum: 0

Dame: 0

LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups is “definitely hopeful” this one-week shutdown for Damian Lillard will lead to improvements with the abdomen situation but says he’ll “let the chips fall where they may” and “see where it’s at and where it’s not at.” – 8:19 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Doncic, Harden, Westbrook, T.Young, LeBron James (2015 Finals), Lillard all great players. But over years, Warriors’ defense has done great against teams with ball-dominant players. – 8:09 PM

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

Drove out to South Bend for UNC-Notre Dame and a quality guard matchup between rising ND freshman Blake Wesley and Tar Heels sophomore Caleb Love. My first live look at Wesley, who’s gathered real buzz with his early-season play. Good NBA crowd expected in attendance. pic.twitter.com/tLEwXbeyBM7:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHUMv_0dgG3u0q00

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard getting more consultation on abdominal injury, out at least three more games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/05/tra…7:20 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/fRfkOk0Z6p

Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/R3abb2GYcI4:30 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…2:30 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Blazers star Damian Lillard to be re-evaluated in a week

sportando.basketball/en/blazers-sta…1:52 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Portland Trail Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will miss the next three games vs Miami (tonight), Cleveland (Thursday) and Sacramento (Saturday). Lillard plans to undergo more evaluation and consultation on his lower abdominal tendinopathy and then get reevaluated next week – 12:48 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Damian Lillard will miss Portland’s next three games against Miami (Jan. 5), Cleveland (Jan. 7) and Sacramento (Jan. 9). He will be re-evaluated next week and will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, Blazers say. – 12:48 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Blazers say Damian Lillard will be out at least one more week as he undergoes further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com12:48 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, Blazers say. Lillard will be reevaluated next week. – 12:48 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation on his lower abdominal tendinopathy. Lillard will miss Portland’s next three games against Miami, Cleveland, and Sacramento. He’ll be reevaluated next week. @RipCityRadio62012:47 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Blazers say Damian Lillard will miss the team’s next three games and undergo further evaluation on his lower abdominal tendinopathy next week. – 12:47 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/fRfkOkizXX

Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/ygPBG0f4cH12:30 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…11:30 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Damian Lillard out tonight vs. Heat: si.com/nba/heat/miami…10:59 AM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

GAMES TO WATCH:

DePaul at St. John’s, 6:30 (FS1)

Alabama at Florida, 7 ET (ESPN2)

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 (ESPN+)

Nebraska at Mich St, 7 (BTN)

Syracuse at Miami, 8 (ACCN)

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 (FS1)

Texas Tech at Iowa St, 9 (ESPNU)

UNC at Notre Dame, 9 (ESPN2) – 10:03 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/fRfkOk0Z6p

Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/Kvo4h1NECZ9:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ooot_0dgG3u0q00

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…8:30 AM

Does Cronin have the power to trade All-Star Damian Lillard? The consensus is no, and there’s no expectation Portland will move Lillard. If that’s the case, the Trail Blazers would need to include McCollum’s $30.9 million salary to Philadelphia for Simmons. -via Bleacher Report / January 8, 2022

Numerous teams are watching Portland intently to see how the Trail Blazers handle Damian Lillard’s ongoing issues with an abdominal injury, since an extended absence or a potential surgery — avenues that the Blazers have resisted to this point — would certainly have a significant impact on their trade deadline approach. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022

More than four weeks are left in this trade season for the Sixers to amend that stance, but the vibe they continue to emit — no matter how loudly outsiders push back — is that they believe waiting can indeed enhance their chances of acquiring a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal for Simmons. As it stands. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022

Comments / 0

