ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks have not called Philly about Ben Simmons trade

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhEv5_0dgG3t8700

The Knicks have internally discussed pathways to landing Ben Simmons, but New York has never phoned Sixers brass regarding any potential deal structure, league sources told B/R. It is difficult to imagine a direct scenario where the Knicks could meet Philadelphia’s lofty asking price of a top-tier player without including a third team.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Sixers “number 1 goal” still to convince Ben Simmons to re-join the team

sportando.basketball/en/sixers-numb…6:11 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Damian Lillard would love to play with Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons would love to play for any team but his.

The Sixers love Ben Simmons more than any other team.

The Sixers love Dame.

Dame loves Portland.

The maddening love triangle we can all relate to. – 1:25 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Atlanta Hawks would benefit greatly from a guy like Ben Simmons in all honesty. Their defense is atrocious. – 12:27 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Sixers’ foremost aim, some 30 days away from the trade deadline, remains trying to convince Ben Simmons to come back and play for them this season, league sources say.

This and many other elements of the NBA’s latest trade scuttle all explained here: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season…3:48 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I was chewing on this thought this morning and just decided to write about it — I don’t think it actually matters if the Sixers trade Ben Simmons this year or not (plus some trade intel) phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim…2:36 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

This Week In Basketball: My around-the-league Weekend dime-dropping notes column details the latest on the Ben Simmons front and a new potential Simmons suitor and LOTS more trade scuttle as we inch closer to the Feb. 10 deadline.

It’s all one click away: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season…1:28 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

tired: jaylen brown for ben simmons/damian lillard/bradley beal

wired: this fake trade i wrote 1500 words about si.com/nba/2022/01/07…9:57 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers’ Danny Green (left calf tightness) & Isaiah Joe (back pain) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Spurs, while Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed & Jaden Springer remain in COVID-19 protocols. Shake Milton (back) & Ben Simmons are still out. – 7:07 AM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Which NBA Buyers Make the Most Sense for a Ben Simmons Trade? (Or why Simmons is still with the Sixers) bleacherreport.com/articles/29521…3:00 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Interesting to me that Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are both in the top 10 of All-Star voting despite having not played a single game (prior to Kyrie last night) while Ben Simmons is not. – 1:40 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Michele Roberts blames the #Sixers in the Ben Simmons impasse inquirer.com/sixers/michell… via @phillyinquirer – 10:32 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Josh Giddey last night:

✅ 14 PTS

✅ 15 REB

✅ 6 AST

Giddey is the first teenager in NBA history to average a triple-double over a three-game span (10.3 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 10.0 APG).

The only other rookie to do so since the ABA-NBA merger is Ben Simmons (2017-18). pic.twitter.com/rPVb2cHbv99:11 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTiod_0dgG3t8700

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Live now: Talking Doc Rivers, Adam Silver, Ben Simmons and your questions with @SpikeEskin callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII11:00 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Talking Doc Rivers, Adam Silver and Ben Simmons with @SpikeEskin in an hour. Drop by, listen, ask Qs callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII10:00 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

I’ll be hosting a House of Strauss with @SpikeEskin tonight at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. Talking Doc Rivers’ apathy, Adam Silver’s lack of leadership, the Ben Simmons situation and more. Join us! callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII8:35 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“If I’m a Philadelphia fan, I’d be pissed.”

@TheNBPA Executive Director @MRobertsNBPA tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 she would like the Sixers to do more to resolve the Ben Simmons situation. pic.twitter.com/ZklUzemQKr6:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10C9qq_0dgG3t8700

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Kings are now reportedly open to making De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available if the right deal materializes. Some thoughts on both players, Sixers’ preferences, and what that means for Ben Simmons trade market phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo…2:48 PM

Canvassing several NBA sources, none like the idea of Randle and Simmons on the floor together. And yet, the Knicks certainly have the assets needed to get a deal done if the Sixers are looking for multiple prospects. Or if they find a third team open to sending a playoff-ready veteran to Philadelphia in exchange for New York’s many young players. -via Bleacher Report / January 8, 2022

The 76ers will be discussing various Simmons trade scenarios for the next month, but actually trading him before the NBA’s annual trade buzzer is not their preferred scenario. As it stands. Convincing Simmons to rejoin the team and play as much of the remaining schedule as possible, according to one source familiar with Philadelphia’s thinking, is the club’s “goal No. 1” when it comes to the wayward playmaker. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022

More than four weeks are left in this trade season for the Sixers to amend that stance, but the vibe they continue to emit — no matter how loudly outsiders push back — is that they believe waiting can indeed enhance their chances of acquiring a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal for Simmons. As it stands. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Receives Interest From New Team With Young Roster

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are still working out their impending divorce. When the season first started, the Simmons drama was at an all-time high, although since that time, things have certainly subsided into something a lot more manageable. Now, the Sixers are simply looking for ways to win without Simmons in the lineup, as the team struggles to find some real consistency despite the best efforts of big man Joel Embiid.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Hawks Trade Features Cam Reddish To New York

Making the Eastern or Western Conference Finals is no small feat in the NBA, but it does not always mean that you are one of the best teams in the league either. A lot of things factor into how a season plays out and last season, all the stars aligned for the Atlanta Hawks to take down the Philadelphia 76ers en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Damian Lillard
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Blockbuster Trade Involves Ben Simmons

The Atlanta Hawks have seemingly taken a step back during the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having a nearly identical roster to the one that made an Eastern Conference Finals run last season, they find themselves struggling to even get into the play-in race this year. Trae Young started off the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Twitter#The Atlanta Hawks
Yardbarker

Rumors: Joel Embiid Hasn't 'Pressured' Morey to Trade Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are 37 games into the 2021-2022 NBA season, and they have yet to find the finish line of the Ben Simmons saga. Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey claimed early on in the process that it could take a while before the situation was resolved. And it turns out he's telling the truth.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons could be third team in a Ben Simmons trade

The Detroit Pistons are going to be mentioned a lot at the trade deadline, as they are the worst team in the NBA and have a tradable asset in Jerami Grant. A Grant trade may be inevitable, though I would be happy at this point if the Pistons were to keep him, as the last few games have proven that Detroit is dangerously low on actual NBA talent.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Atlanta potential suitor to monitor in Ben Simmons trade talks

The Atlanta Hawks are a potential suitor to monitor for a Ben Simmons deal. Simmons infamously came up short with the 76ers against the Hawks last season. The Hawks sit at just 17-20 this season, and are relatively reportedly aggressive in talks ahead of the looming trade deadline.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
97.3 ESPN

One Team and Name to Watch in a Trade for Ben Simmons’

We are exactly one month away from the Feb 10, NBA trade deadline, with all eyes on what Daryl Morey will do with Ben Simmons. Simmons remains the biggest name on the trade market, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, who notes that the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers among others have interest in acquiring the three-time All-Star guard.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: How do Atlanta Hawks fit into Ben Simmons trade picture?

It's not often that you see a player suffer their lowest career moment against a team and then end up in trade rumors involving that team half a year later. But that's the situation we appear to find ourselves in with Ben Simmons and the Atlanta Hawks, barely removed from June's meltdown in round two against them.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy