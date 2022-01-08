Knicks have not called Philly about Ben Simmons trade

The Knicks have internally discussed pathways to landing Ben Simmons, but New York has never phoned Sixers brass regarding any potential deal structure, league sources told B/R. It is difficult to imagine a direct scenario where the Knicks could meet Philadelphia’s lofty asking price of a top-tier player without including a third team.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Sixers “number 1 goal” still to convince Ben Simmons to re-join the team

Damian Lillard would love to play with Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons would love to play for any team but his.

The Sixers love Ben Simmons more than any other team.

The Sixers love Dame.

Dame loves Portland.

The maddening love triangle we can all relate to. – 1:25 AM

The Atlanta Hawks would benefit greatly from a guy like Ben Simmons in all honesty. Their defense is atrocious. – 12:27 AM

The Sixers’ foremost aim, some 30 days away from the trade deadline, remains trying to convince Ben Simmons to come back and play for them this season, league sources say.

I was chewing on this thought this morning and just decided to write about it — I don’t think it actually matters if the Sixers trade Ben Simmons this year or not (plus some trade intel) phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 2:36 PM

This Week In Basketball: My around-the-league Weekend dime-dropping notes column details the latest on the Ben Simmons front and a new potential Simmons suitor and LOTS more trade scuttle as we inch closer to the Feb. 10 deadline.

tired: jaylen brown for ben simmons/damian lillard/bradley beal

The #Sixers’ Danny Green (left calf tightness) & Isaiah Joe (back pain) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Spurs, while Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed & Jaden Springer remain in COVID-19 protocols. Shake Milton (back) & Ben Simmons are still out. – 7:07 AM

Interesting to me that Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are both in the top 10 of All-Star voting despite having not played a single game (prior to Kyrie last night) while Ben Simmons is not. – 1:40 PM

Michele Roberts blames the #Sixers in the Ben Simmons impasse inquirer.com/sixers/michell… via @phillyinquirer – 10:32 AM

Josh Giddey last night:

✅ 14 PTS

✅ 15 REB

✅ 6 AST

Giddey is the first teenager in NBA history to average a triple-double over a three-game span (10.3 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 10.0 APG).

The only other rookie to do so since the ABA-NBA merger is Ben Simmons (2017-18). pic.twitter.com/rPVb2cHbv9 – 9:11 AM

“If I’m a Philadelphia fan, I’d be pissed.”

@TheNBPA Executive Director @MRobertsNBPA tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 she would like the Sixers to do more to resolve the Ben Simmons situation. pic.twitter.com/ZklUzemQKr – 6:03 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Kings are now reportedly open to making De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available if the right deal materializes. Some thoughts on both players, Sixers’ preferences, and what that means for Ben Simmons trade market phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:48 PM

Canvassing several NBA sources, none like the idea of Randle and Simmons on the floor together. And yet, the Knicks certainly have the assets needed to get a deal done if the Sixers are looking for multiple prospects. Or if they find a third team open to sending a playoff-ready veteran to Philadelphia in exchange for New York’s many young players. -via Bleacher Report / January 8, 2022

The 76ers will be discussing various Simmons trade scenarios for the next month, but actually trading him before the NBA’s annual trade buzzer is not their preferred scenario. As it stands. Convincing Simmons to rejoin the team and play as much of the remaining schedule as possible, according to one source familiar with Philadelphia’s thinking, is the club’s “goal No. 1” when it comes to the wayward playmaker. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022

More than four weeks are left in this trade season for the Sixers to amend that stance, but the vibe they continue to emit — no matter how loudly outsiders push back — is that they believe waiting can indeed enhance their chances of acquiring a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal for Simmons. As it stands. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022