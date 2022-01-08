ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market size an important consideration for Utah's Donovan Mitchell

 2 days ago
Tim MacMahon: I think that it’s a little bit different situation in Salt Lake City with Donovan Mitchell just because there is I’m gonna say at least speculation around a league that market size might matter to him.

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 15.43

2. LeBron James: 14.4

3. Kevin Durant: 14.39

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35

5. Stephen Curry: 14.16

6. Trae Young: 13.65

7. Joel Embiid: 13.26

8. Donovan Mitchell: 13.01 pic.twitter.com/SgGuuFJ0qV10:45 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Facu’s being harassed by Davion Mitchell and it’s not great. – 9:38 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 62-49 at the half on Toronto.

Eric Paschall has 17, Hughes has 11.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and Rudy Gay are not playing. – 8:35 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

YEAH EP!!!! @Eric Paschall7:51 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are also OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.

Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay are AVAILABLE. – 6:56 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play tonight.

Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale will be OUT along with Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell. – 6:48 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Jazz situation tonight.

OUT, H&S protocols: Gobert, Ingles

OUT, injuries: Mitchell, Conley, Bogdanovic

QUESTIONABLE, injuries: Whiteside, O’Neale, Clarkson, Gay

AVAILABLE: Azubuike, Butler, Fitts, Forrest, House, Hughes, Paschall, Pelle (per @Adrian Wojnarowski) – 11:11 AM

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

Dillon Mitchell led the way for Montverde during rare off night for Whitehead. Scored 29 on 13-of-14. Bouncy athlete, finishes high above rim and at tough angles below it. Looked fluid on a 3PT make. Shot-challenger on D. Should be impact freshman at Texas. pic.twitter.com/kab1ZrqBbL8:56 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are starting for the Knicks tonight vs. BOS, team says. – 7:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Rob Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Knicks starters:

Mitchell Robinson

Julius Randle

RJ Barrett

Evan Fournier

Alec Burks – 7:02 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

In the span of one week, the Raptors have faced/will face the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Bucks and Jazz without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Julius Randle, Dejounte Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 5:53 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

All of the Jazz players listed as out are not traveling to Toronto and will meet the team in Indiana.

Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Gobert, and Ingles all skipping the trip. – 5:37 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

So, if you are scoring at home

Gobert and ingles are in health and safety. Mitchell and Conley and Bogdanovic are out. Clarkson, Whiteside and O’Neale and Gay are questionable….

Gonna be a skeleton crew for the Jazz tomorrow night against the raptors – 5:26 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell are all OUT tomorrow night in Toronto – 5:23 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

This week’s mailbag has questions on Alec Burks at the trade deadline (clip below), Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox & more. Thanks to @BostonKnick, @Jmere09NYC, @Traticaster101, @Travbryanmusic, @hopefulMetsfan & @2lowtech for the questions! Full mailbag: https://t.co/CeKCbOMb5i pic.twitter.com/FjYF8Ybire2:38 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert ranks 9th among Western Conference frontcourt players.

Donovan Mitchell ranks 7th among backcourt players. pic.twitter.com/ClQi2visje1:12 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell is seventh among Western Conference guards and Rudy Gobert ninth among frontcourt players after the first round of fan voting for the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/P4z5C4LmOE1:05 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 113-104, Mitchell hits a midranger, timeout, Denver.

“He must be on a roll, because that was butter,” Mark Jones says. – 12:17 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mitchell has taken advantage of Jokic in the midrange this third quarter. Just coming hard off screens, reading his drop and hitting floaters. Jazz up 77-65….5:27 remaining in the third quarter – 11:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Donovan Mitchell scoring with so much ease right now. Utah opens up 77-65 lead, with 20-9 scoring edge in the third quarter. #Nuggets offering no resistance and playing clunky, predictable offense. – 11:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Pretty sure Mitchell is gonna be a lot more aggressive in looking for his offense in the third quarter – 11:19 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

This ESPN broadcast for Jazz-Nuggets hit the first-half trifecta:

✅ Pronounced the MVP’s name as “Djokovic”

✅ Told TWO stories about how Jokic used to be fat as a kid

✅ Asked if LeBron was ROBBED of player of the month (Donovan Mitchell won) – 11:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Hawks lead the Kings 54-45. The Hawks are only shooting 39.6%, but the Kings are shooting just 33.3%. Davion Mitchell is 0 of 8. Marvin Bagley III is 1 of 6. Tyrese Haliburton is 2 of 7. – 11:05 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Great strip by Davon Reed who took the ball right out of Donovan Mitchell’s hands on a drive just now. Nuggets need his perimeter defense tonight against Mitchell, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson. Jazz open tonight shooting just 5-17 from the floor. – 10:26 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets up 14-13 with five minutes left in the first. All 14 have come in the paint. Last bucket came after Davon Reed ripped Donovan Mitchell and kicked out to Barton for a layup. Jazz open just 5-of-17 from the field. – 10:25 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Aaron Gordon drives past Donovan Mitchell for a dunk, giving the Nuggets an early 10-7 lead over the Jazz. Denver’s 0-3 from 3 but is 5-6 inside the arc. – 10:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

One thing to watch tonight is how well Utah’s offense functions without Gobert’s screening…..Mitchell and Clarkson and bogdanovic and Conley are gonna have to work harder with the ball in their hands to free themselves – 9:53 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Looks like the Jazz are starting Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, and Udoka Azubuike at center tonight. – 9:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

My guess at the starting lineup tonight for the Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale – 8:56 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside are out for Utah tonight in Denver. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale are available. – 8:48 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson, who has never tested positive for COVID-19, is more concerned with the virus now nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…8:07 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Former Pistons forward Tony Mitchell is signing a deal in Uruguay with Club Trouville, source tells @HoopsRumors. The 29-year-old last played in Venezuela. – 5:59 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Highlight package of Donovan Mitchell in honor of winning Western Conference player of the month for December @ Utah Jazz instagram.com/p/CYXaUmthE0N/…5:53 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson said he never tested positive for COVID-19. First one was inconclusive, sending him into protocols. Subsequent tests were negative. – 3:41 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson said he was in protocols because he had an inconclusive test, which is why he came back so quickly. Tested negative multiple times after. He didn’t have it. Asked how qurantine was, he put it simply: “It sucked.” – 3:39 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jazz injury report for tonight:

– Joe Ingles (out)

– Rudy Gobert (questionable)

– Bojan Bogdanovic (questionable)

– Royce O’Neale (questionable)

– Udoka Azubuike (questionable)

– Donovan Mitchell (probable)

– Jordan Clarkson (probable) – 1:53 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

If our RPR MVP Predictor determined All-Stars:

West Starters:

G: Stephen Curry

G: Donovan Mitchell

F: Nikola Jokic

F: LeBron James

F: Rudy Gobert

Reserves:

G: Ja Morant

G: Chris Paul

F: Anthony Davis

F: Karl-Anthony Towns

F: Kristaps Porzingis

WC: Devin Booker

WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/3XYrpA2vfQ11:20 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 15.12

2. Stephen Curry: 14.35

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.24

4. Kevin Durant: 13.97

5. LeBron James: 13.7

6. Trae Young: 13.54

7. Donovan Mitchell: 12.99

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.78 pic.twitter.com/IZAFd4Hsne11:00 AM

Rumblings about New York’s inevitable pursuits of All-Stars, and particular All-Stars who are represented by CAA, were always louder than talk of any Knicks short-term upgrade. Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker enter free agency in 2024. Utah and New Orleans officials know all too well of New York’s looming presence surrounding the futures of Donovan Mitchell and Zion Williamson. -via Bleacher Report / January 8, 2022

