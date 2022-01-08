Hawks more likely to trade than pay Cam Reddish?

Brian Windhorst: I just think there’s a belief out there that maybe they’re not right now committed to giving Cam Reddish the type of contract he’s looking for. And so he potentially could be on the move,

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

STORY: Pelicans trade targets: Should New Orleans pursue Cam Reddish or Buddy Hield? theathletic.com/3057670/2022/0… – 10:35 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks say Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish are available. – 9:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

For tomorrow’s game at LA Lakers:

Reddish (right ankle soreness) is probable.

Bogdanovic, Collins, Johnson (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable.

Young (low back contusion) is questionable.

Dieng, Oliver, Clemons (H&S) are out.

Hill, Hunter remain out. – 8:21 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks injury report for tomorrow:

Cam Reddish (right ankle soreness) is probable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Jalen Johnson (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable.

Trae Young (low back contusion) is questionable. (1/2) – 8:02 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

“It was kind of just offense by committee for most of the game.”

– Kevin Huerter

Without Trae Young, Huerter led the way (25 pts, 11 reb, 5 ast) vs. the Kings. Hawks got great production from Delon Wright and some clutch moments from Cam Reddish, too:

ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:34 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Much-needed shorthanded win for the Hawks who beat the Kings 108-102 and move to 17-20.

Huerter: 25/11/5, 10/18 FG

Reddish: 18, 7/19 FG

Wright: 15/4/4, 5/9 FG – 12:27 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Fox just crossed Reddish and got the bucket plus the foul on Capela.

Tied again at 101 with 54 seconds to go – 12:18 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Cam Reddish responds with a three, Hawks go back on top 101-98 with 1:01 to go. Reddish with 18, one of six players in double figures for Atlanta – 12:16 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Huge 3 from Reddish.

Hawks up 101-98 with 1:01 to go – 12:15 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Cam Reddish is now shooting 90.0 percent from the FT line for the season. – 11:40 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters:

Delon Wright

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Cam Reddish

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela – 9:45 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks are starting Delon Wright, Cam Reddish, TLC, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela. – 9:38 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Kings

Delon Wright

Cam Reddish

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela – 9:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Hawks have ruled Trae Young (back) out for tonight’s game against the Kings, but Cam Reddish (ankle) will be available. – 9:05 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Cam Reddish is available. Trae Young is out. – 9:02 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young (low back contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game.

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is available. – 9:02 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae Young is out for tonight’s game.

Cam Reddish is available. – 9:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

No update yet on Trae Young and Cam Reddish, per Joe Prunty. – 8:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Acting Hawks coach Joe Prunty says he doesn’t have an update yet on the status of Trae Young and Cam Reddish for tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 8:34 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

No update yet on Trae Young and Cam Reddish, Joe Prunty said. We’ll wait for the injury report. – 8:33 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Hawks on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal, Gallinari and Reddish candidates on trade block

sportando.basketball/en/hawks-on-th… – 5:11 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Hawks interested in consolidation trade with Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari as possible package, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… – 4:01 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

I asked Joe Prunty how Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Trae Young (low back soreness) looked in shootaround this morning (both are listed as questionable for tonight vs. the Kings).

“Looked fine, but obviously we’ll know more later in how they respond to it.” – 3:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trae Young is questionable with lower back soreness tonight in Sacramento. Cam Reddish is also questionable with a right ankle sprain. Bogdanovic (H&S), Collins (H&S), Dieng (H&S), Jalen Johnson (H&S), Hunter (wrist), Hill (hamstring) are all out. – 3:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Joe Prunty said that Trae Young and Cam Reddish looked fine at shootaround but they’ll know more after pregame warmups. – 2:13 PM

Brian Windhorst: I’m not sure these there have been offers but when you talk to teams, they will say that they look for Reddish to potentially be packaged with the Delon Wright and or Solomon Hill who’s in the last year contract. -via Spotify / January 8, 2022

But there’s a fine line between roster depth and roster dilution, and sources say the Hawks — well aware that their rotations are a bit crowded when fully healthy — are on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal for an impact player. Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari (just $5 million of his $21.4 million guaranteed on his deal for next season) and third-year small forward Cam Reddish, it seems, are the most likely candidates to be headed out. -via The Athletic / January 5, 2022

Marc Stein on Cam Reddish: There’s no question he’s attracting interest. I don’t think you would get him away from the Hawks without surrendering a first-round pick. There’s still time for somebody to meet that price. So I do think it’s conceivable that we could see a Reddish. There’s considerable interest in him. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 26, 2021