ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Julius Randle apologizes to fans: 'I love NYC'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVBqN_0dgG3XuF00

Julius Randle apologized in a statement on his Instagram account on Friday, saying that his thumbs-down gesture to Knicks fans during Thursday’s win over the Boston Celtics as well as his postgame remarks were “an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love.” “Just want to send a quick message to our fans and be clear — I love NYC and being a part of this team and this franchise,” Randle wrote. “And like most Knicks fans, I am really passionate about us being successful.

Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Knicks’ Randle apologizes for giving fans thumbs down, saying it meant “shut the f*** up” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/kni…9:41 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle apologetic after fighting a battle he can’t win newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday8:41 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Julius Randle gives long apology for last night. The Post’s Peter Botte with the breaking story as Knicks head to snowy Boston nypost.com/2022/01/07/jul…7:07 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Julius Randle released a statement after telling Knicks fans to “shut the f–– up” last night.

(via juliusrandle30/IG) pic.twitter.com/0XbIKnylWn6:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7A9R_0dgG3XuF00

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Julius Randle put out a statement today after his comments following last night’s win over the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/gRJvasUdlO6:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELs5a_0dgG3XuF00

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Julius Randle on Instagram regrets “inappropriate language”” used last night and “sometimes you regret saying things to people you love.” Well done. – 6:01 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle with a message to Knicks fans on his Instagram: “I understand that my actions also represent the league, this organization and the city and that I should have handled things last night differently.”

Full message here: https://t.co/iAyFZRuLdM pic.twitter.com/VX46KiZPs16:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11S7ex_0dgG3XuF00

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Julius Randle is currently averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in a “down year.”

Only three other players are averaging more than 19 points, ten boards and four dimes per game this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo,

Nikola Jokić and

Joel Embiid. – 3:44 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: NYK made the right kind of NBA history in a win over Boston that they desperately needed. More on that and some context on Julius Randle, who isn’t the first face of the franchise to take on booing Knick fans: sny.tv/articles/juliu…2:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle fights a battle he can’t win

The boos turned to cheers for the Knicks star on Thursday night, but battling fans is a losing proposition. newsday.com/sports/basketb…1:15 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Knicks’ Julius Randle gives thumbs down to fans at MSG after getting booed: ‘Shut the f— up’

cbssports.com/nba/news/knick…12:46 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Julius Randle gives Knicks fans thumbs down and message: ‘Shut the f— up’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/jul…12:29 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The only part of Thursday evening more upside-down than the game at MSG was Julius Randle’s thumbs.

Story on the Knicks/Celtics craziness — from Evan Fournier’s 41 to to RJ’s game-winner to Julius Randle punctuating the night with a “shut the fuck up”: https://t.co/UVrYomQASa pic.twitter.com/5np5Uc1SKd11:19 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffiJP_0dgG3XuF00

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from January 6:

– E. Fournier: 41 pts, 8 reb, +18

– J. Tatum: 36 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast

– B. Ingram: 32 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast

– M. Morris Sr: 26 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast

– C. Johnson: 24 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk

– J. Morant: 22 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast

– J. Randle: 22 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl – 10:58 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Barrett’s buzzer-beating trey lifts Knicks after Randle gives fans thumbs down

Evan Fournier scored a career-high 41 and tied a franchise record with 10 three-pointers, but Julius Randle’s gesture was a big part of the postgame conversation. newsday.com/sports/basketb…7:09 AM

“My family and I love how the fans and New Yorkers have embraced and accepted us and have made us feel great about our decision to commit long-term with the team this past summer. This support means the world to us. “I understand that my actions also represent the league, this organization, and the city, and that I should have handled things last night differently and expressed myself with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment. My comment was an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love, even if it came from a place of passion and deep love. “Nobody wants to win more than me and I will continue to show loyalty and dedication to my teammates, the entire Knicks organization, and the fans who have shown me and my family so much love. I am going to keep focusing on the future.” -via ESPN / January 8, 2022

Stefan Bondy: I asked Julius Randle what he meant with his thumbs down to the Garden crowd. His answer: “Shut the fuck up.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / January 7, 2022

In response to a follow-up question about whether this was because of the boos the Knicks heard throughout the first two-plus quarters of Thursday’s win, when the Celtics thoroughly outplayed them, Randle said, “You saw that. You saw what was going on out there.” -via ESPN / January 7, 2022

Comments / 1

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Hawks Trade Features Cam Reddish To New York

Making the Eastern or Western Conference Finals is no small feat in the NBA, but it does not always mean that you are one of the best teams in the league either. A lot of things factor into how a season plays out and last season, all the stars aligned for the Atlanta Hawks to take down the Philadelphia 76ers en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA
FanSided

Julius Randle releases statement after dropping f-bomb on Knicks fans

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle had a less-than-stellar interaction with fans Thursday evening. Now he’s issuing a statement on the matter. During Thursday evening’s game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, Knicks power forward Julius Randle seemed to be a little irritated with New York fans. As such, he threw a thumbs down in their direction and shared his thoughts after the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Julius Randle
The Big Lead

Roundup: Rooney Mara to Play Audrey Hepburn; Sidney Poitier Dies at 94; Julius Randle Apologizes

Sidney Poitier died at 94 ... Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison ... Supreme Court weighs Joe Biden's vaccine mandate ... Up to a million COVID tests expired in a Florida warehouse ... Stocks fell again on Friday ... An update on the unrest in Kazakhstan ... Capitol Police officer sues Donald Trump ... Hiring hit a record in 2021 ... CBS is rebooting "The Honeymooners" ... "The Boys" Season 3 premiere date set ... Ben Affleck hated working on "Justice League" ... Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn ... U.S. figure skating star Alysa Liu tests positive for COVID-19 ... Julius Randle apologized to Knicks fans ... Atlanta Hawks are a suitor for Ben Simmons ... Texas QB Casey Thompson transfers to Nebraska ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Boston Celtics#Nyc#Newsday#Post
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks’ Julius Randle Fined $25K By NBA

Knicks star Julius Randle has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for the egregious use of profane language during media interviews, the league announced in a press release. Randle made his comments after the team’s practice on Wednesday and after the club’s game against Boston this week. Randle...
NBA
The Spun

Julius Randle Receives Punishment For What He Said To Knicks Fans

It wasn’t Julius Randle’s performance on Thursday night but his postgame press conference that turned a lot of heads. During the fourth quarter of the Celtics-Knicks game, Randle made a thumbs-down gesture to the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Following the win, he told reporters that his gesture meant “Shut the f–k up.”
NBA
abc7ny.com

New York Knicks' Julius Randle 'regrets' thumbs-down gesture, remarks to fans

NEW YORK -- Julius Randle apologized in a statement on his Instagram account on Friday, saying that his thumbs-down gesture toKnicksfans duringThursday's win over theBoston Celticsas well as his postgame remarks were "an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love." "Just want to send...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newsday

Julius Randle fined $25,000 by NBA for profanity in interviews

BOSTON — Julius Randle apologized Friday for his comments directed at the Madison Square Garden fans. While that may have appeased the fan base, the NBA wasn’t letting it go without punishment, handing him a $25,000 fine Saturday for "the egregious use of profane language during media interviews."
NBA
Yardbarker

Julius Randle fined $25K for postgame profanity directed at booing fans

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $25,000 Saturday afternoon for "egregious use of profane language during media interviews," the NBA announced Saturday. Randle, 27, gave fans at Madison Square Garden a thumbs down when they cheered for his made layup during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. The Knicks were mounting a ferocious comeback at the time, erasing a 25-point deficit against the Boston Celtics to eventually win 108-105 with a buzzer-beater.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Open For Business — But Won’t Be Trading Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen Brown

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline is exactly one month away. With the Celtics stuck in the mud at 19-21, Brad Stevens is expected to cash in on some pieces on the Boston roster before the trade buzzer sounds. That will not, however, include franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. For all the talk that the Jays need to be broken up outside of Causeway Street, that is not how the Celtics feel among themselves. In a piece mostly about where the Ben Simmons trade talks stand, The Athletic’s Shams Charania threw in a nugget about the Celtics’ approach to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy