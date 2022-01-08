Julius Randle apologizes to fans: 'I love NYC'

Julius Randle apologized in a statement on his Instagram account on Friday, saying that his thumbs-down gesture to Knicks fans during Thursday’s win over the Boston Celtics as well as his postgame remarks were “an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love.” “Just want to send a quick message to our fans and be clear — I love NYC and being a part of this team and this franchise,” Randle wrote. “And like most Knicks fans, I am really passionate about us being successful.

Knicks’ Randle apologizes for giving fans thumbs down, saying it meant “shut the f*** up” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/kni… – 9:41 PM

Julius Randle apologetic after fighting a battle he can’t win newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:41 PM

Julius Randle gives long apology for last night. The Post’s Peter Botte with the breaking story as Knicks head to snowy Boston nypost.com/2022/01/07/jul… – 7:07 PM

Julius Randle released a statement after telling Knicks fans to “shut the f–– up” last night.

Julius Randle put out a statement today after his comments following last night’s win over the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/gRJvasUdlO – 6:05 PM

Julius Randle on Instagram regrets “inappropriate language”” used last night and “sometimes you regret saying things to people you love.” Well done. – 6:01 PM

Julius Randle with a message to Knicks fans on his Instagram: “I understand that my actions also represent the league, this organization and the city and that I should have handled things last night differently.”

Full message here: https://t.co/iAyFZRuLdM pic.twitter.com/VX46KiZPs1 – 6:00 PM

Julius Randle is currently averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in a “down year.”

Only three other players are averaging more than 19 points, ten boards and four dimes per game this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo,

Nikola Jokić and

Joel Embiid. – 3:44 PM

From earlier: NYK made the right kind of NBA history in a win over Boston that they desperately needed. More on that and some context on Julius Randle, who isn’t the first face of the franchise to take on booing Knick fans: sny.tv/articles/juliu… – 2:30 PM

Julius Randle fights a battle he can’t win

The boos turned to cheers for the Knicks star on Thursday night, but battling fans is a losing proposition. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:15 PM

Knicks’ Julius Randle gives thumbs down to fans at MSG after getting booed: ‘Shut the f— up’

cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 12:46 PM

Julius Randle gives Knicks fans thumbs down and message: ‘Shut the f— up’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/jul… – 12:29 PM

The only part of Thursday evening more upside-down than the game at MSG was Julius Randle’s thumbs.

Story on the Knicks/Celtics craziness — from Evan Fournier’s 41 to to RJ’s game-winner to Julius Randle punctuating the night with a “shut the fuck up”: https://t.co/UVrYomQASa pic.twitter.com/5np5Uc1SKd – 11:19 AM

NBA’s best from January 6:

– E. Fournier: 41 pts, 8 reb, +18

– J. Tatum: 36 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast

– B. Ingram: 32 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast

– M. Morris Sr: 26 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast

– C. Johnson: 24 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk

– J. Morant: 22 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast

– J. Randle: 22 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl – 10:58 AM

Barrett’s buzzer-beating trey lifts Knicks after Randle gives fans thumbs down

Evan Fournier scored a career-high 41 and tied a franchise record with 10 three-pointers, but Julius Randle’s gesture was a big part of the postgame conversation. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:09 AM

“My family and I love how the fans and New Yorkers have embraced and accepted us and have made us feel great about our decision to commit long-term with the team this past summer. This support means the world to us. “I understand that my actions also represent the league, this organization, and the city, and that I should have handled things last night differently and expressed myself with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment. My comment was an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love, even if it came from a place of passion and deep love. “Nobody wants to win more than me and I will continue to show loyalty and dedication to my teammates, the entire Knicks organization, and the fans who have shown me and my family so much love. I am going to keep focusing on the future.” -via ESPN / January 8, 2022

Stefan Bondy: I asked Julius Randle what he meant with his thumbs down to the Garden crowd. His answer: “Shut the fuck up.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / January 7, 2022

In response to a follow-up question about whether this was because of the boos the Knicks heard throughout the first two-plus quarters of Thursday’s win, when the Celtics thoroughly outplayed them, Randle said, “You saw that. You saw what was going on out there.” -via ESPN / January 7, 2022