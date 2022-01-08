ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Edwards almost untouchable for Minnesota

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arH5A_0dgG3UG400

If the Timberwolves were willing to move Anthony Edwards, along with filler contracts, the Sixers would probably jump at the prospect. Edwards is one of the NBA’s brightest young players, but he’s believed to be quite untouchable by sources around the league.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

D’Angelo Russell on his 11/12 shooting performance:

“Definitely the best I’ve ever shot it in a game.”

He said he told Anthony Edwards “eventually I’ll start makin those joints, so keeping trusting me”. – 11:25 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards on Jarred Vanderbilt’s 16-rebound night:

“Yeah, he cold. He cold. He cold. Yeah, fo sho he cold. Yeah, he cold. He definitely cold.” – 11:07 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards on his 17-point first quarter:

“When you feelin it, you don’t let the game come to you.” – 11:04 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards when he sat down at the press conference to look at the stat sheet: “Damn, I was a +31” – 11:03 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards’ seven assists:

“He has the ability to make plays because he draws a crowd. They’re loading up on him and he was off that thing nice and early, finding his teammates, driving and kicking.” – 10:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards tonight, who scored 17 points in the 1st quarter, finished with 24 and was team-high +31

“What we love about the way Ant is playing right now is everything is really quick, it’s decisive. You can kind of see the rhythm growing.” – 10:39 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

19 1st half points for D’Angelo Russell + 19 1st half points for Anthony Edwards

DLo a perfect 8 for 8 from the field, 3 for 3 from deep.

Anthony Edwards 5 for 6 from 3, 2 for 3 from 2.

Wolves lead Thunder 73 to 57 at half. – 9:09 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are a combined 8-of-9 from three. Edwards has 19. Russell has 17. – 9:01 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wolves PR says Anthony Edwards joins Stephen Curry as the only players who have hit 5+ threes in a quarter multiple times this season. – 8:44 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Jaylen Nowell went 6 for 6 in the game on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards went 6 for 6 (5-5 3s) in the first quarter tonight – 8:39 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

turn on Anthony Edwards immediately or live the rest of your life drowning in regret. you have been warned. – 8:37 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards on fire through the first quarter here in Oklahoma City and the Timberwolves lead the Thunder 32-28. Edwards with 17 points on five 3s. – 8:37 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Anthony Edwards had himself a first quarter.

Seventeen points on 6-of-6 (5-of-5 three) shooting.

Wolves lead the Thunder 32-28. – 8:36 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Anthony Edwards hit 3 (well defended) 3s on Lu Dort, so Dort responds with back to back 3s on Ant. pic.twitter.com/wBPhGeNnsu8:17 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Anthony Edwards and Lu Dort are just trading threes. Fun matchup tonight. Two of the strongest guards in the league. – 8:16 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Jalen Green has grown since his NBA debut against Anthony Edwards

Jalen Green first shared a court with Anthony Edwards as high schoolers at a Team USA basketball camp in 2017. The two guards later faced off at the 2018 Stephen Curry Select Camp, with highlights of their matchup going viral years before Edwards was chosen by Minnesota as the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and Green by Houston as the No. 2 pick a year later.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s 3-word response when asked about Kyrie Irving

Fresh off a win in Kyrie Irving’s return, a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and company were back in Brooklyn to host the reigning champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was out, in health and safety protocols. For the Nets, of course, Kyrie Irving...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Untouchable#Sixers#Twitter
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Saves An Old Lady Before A Basketball Hits Her In The Head

Stephen Curry is not only great on the court but off it, too, as he's shown several times. The 2x NBA MVP is one of the coolest players out there, always trying to help the less fortunate and bring joy to people's lives. After dressing as Santa Claus during Christmas,...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy