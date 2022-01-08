Anthony Edwards almost untouchable for Minnesota

If the Timberwolves were willing to move Anthony Edwards, along with filler contracts, the Sixers would probably jump at the prospect. Edwards is one of the NBA’s brightest young players, but he’s believed to be quite untouchable by sources around the league.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

D’Angelo Russell on his 11/12 shooting performance:

“Definitely the best I’ve ever shot it in a game.”

He said he told Anthony Edwards “eventually I’ll start makin those joints, so keeping trusting me”. – 11:25 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards on Jarred Vanderbilt’s 16-rebound night:

“Yeah, he cold. He cold. He cold. Yeah, fo sho he cold. Yeah, he cold. He definitely cold.” – 11:07 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards on his 17-point first quarter:

“When you feelin it, you don’t let the game come to you.” – 11:04 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards when he sat down at the press conference to look at the stat sheet: “Damn, I was a +31” – 11:03 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards’ seven assists:

“He has the ability to make plays because he draws a crowd. They’re loading up on him and he was off that thing nice and early, finding his teammates, driving and kicking.” – 10:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards tonight, who scored 17 points in the 1st quarter, finished with 24 and was team-high +31

“What we love about the way Ant is playing right now is everything is really quick, it’s decisive. You can kind of see the rhythm growing.” – 10:39 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

19 1st half points for D’Angelo Russell + 19 1st half points for Anthony Edwards

DLo a perfect 8 for 8 from the field, 3 for 3 from deep.

Anthony Edwards 5 for 6 from 3, 2 for 3 from 2.

Wolves lead Thunder 73 to 57 at half. – 9:09 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are a combined 8-of-9 from three. Edwards has 19. Russell has 17. – 9:01 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wolves PR says Anthony Edwards joins Stephen Curry as the only players who have hit 5+ threes in a quarter multiple times this season. – 8:44 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Jaylen Nowell went 6 for 6 in the game on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards went 6 for 6 (5-5 3s) in the first quarter tonight – 8:39 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

turn on Anthony Edwards immediately or live the rest of your life drowning in regret. you have been warned. – 8:37 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards on fire through the first quarter here in Oklahoma City and the Timberwolves lead the Thunder 32-28. Edwards with 17 points on five 3s. – 8:37 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Anthony Edwards had himself a first quarter.

Seventeen points on 6-of-6 (5-of-5 three) shooting.

Wolves lead the Thunder 32-28. – 8:36 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Anthony Edwards hit 3 (well defended) 3s on Lu Dort, so Dort responds with back to back 3s on Ant. pic.twitter.com/wBPhGeNnsu – 8:17 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Anthony Edwards and Lu Dort are just trading threes. Fun matchup tonight. Two of the strongest guards in the league. – 8:16 PM