It's very quiet on the Bradley Beal trade front

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Brian Windhorst: I have heard nothing on Bradley Beal in the trade market. His name hasn’t been mentioned at all.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal gave Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu a tip in the middle of last night’s game and it very quickly backfired. Fun story from @eddierazo_ ift.tt/3q6eLo910:50 AM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Spencer Dinwiddie, asked if he picked up anything watching the Wizards while in protocols, says he’s all for point guard Beal if that’s what’s asked. Reiterates he’s here to be a complementary piece. – 11:28 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu said Bradley Beal gave him some advice during the game on driving to the basket after getting called for two travels.

Ayo then used the move on the next play to score and Beal told him: “I didn’t say use it on me, I said for the future.” – 11:15 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Ayo Dosunmu says Bradley Beal gave him some advice about how to drive after he was called for two travels. He used that advice on the next play and scored on Beal.

When Beal lined up out of bounds, he teased Ayo: “I didn’t say do it on *me*.” – 11:11 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Ayo Dosunmu said Bradley Beal gave him some advice during the game about how to make this one move. Dosunmu then used the move and said Beal told him, “I didn’t say use it on me. I said use it in the future.”

That’s classic. – 11:11 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 130, Wizards 122

Bulls have won 9 straight for 1st time since April 2011

LaVine 27 pts

White 21 pts (4-4 from 3)

Dosunmu 18 pts (season-high), 5 rebs, 4 assists

Vucevic 16 pts, 14 rebs, 7 assists

Ball 18 pts (6 3s), 6 assists

Bulls 34 assists

Beal 26 pts – 10:20 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Dosunmu is playing some very good defense on Beal right here. – 9:41 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Tonight is how the Beal-Dinwiddie dynamic should work (on offense). No reason it can’t. – 9:31 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

The VanVleet/Beal/Garland choice for All-Star is going brutal for NBA coaches. – 9:26 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Bulls 73, Wizards 66

Dinwiddie: 14p

Beal: 12p

Gafford, Kuzma = 10p/each – 9:08 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 73, Wizards 66

Ball 12 pts

Dosunmu, LaVine , White 11 pts each

Vucevic 8 pts, 7 rebs, 6 assists

Bulls have 19 assists and scored 16 points off TOs

Dinwiddie 14 pts

Beal 12 pts

Gafford, Kuzma 10 pts each – 9:05 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards fail to identify defensive matchups off a made Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 3.

Bradley Beal was upset with Deni Avdija for not picking up Derrick Jones Jr. – 9:01 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, Bulls lead the Wizards 37-32. Energetic first quarter from the Wiz.

Beal leads w 10p, all scored in the first 6 mins or so. – 8:37 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wizards starters tonight in Chicago: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:46 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

One interesting thing about the Wizards tonight, with Spencer Dinwiddie back from protocols, Washington will have both Beal & Dinwiddie for first time since Dec. 18, a span of seven games. #Bulls12:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Recycling a point I made in our @celticsblog slack:

MCU fans get angry when they dream stuff up (Mephisto, Mr. Fantastic, etc.) and it doesn’t happen.

Feels like Celtics fans are the same way with Bradley Beal dreams.

Your dreams and theories don’t drive actions. – 10:50 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

tired: jaylen brown for ben simmons/damian lillard/bradley beal

wired: this fake trade i wrote 1500 words about si.com/nba/2022/01/07…9:57 AM

Brian Windhorst: So here’s the question that executives are starting to ask themselves… Are the Wizards in a position where they want to give Bradley Beal a five-year, $200 million contract? -via Spotify / January 8, 2022

More than four weeks are left in this trade season for the Sixers to amend that stance, but the vibe they continue to emit — no matter how loudly outsiders push back — is that they believe waiting can indeed enhance their chances of acquiring a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal for Simmons. As it stands. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022

Marc Stein on Bradley Beal: I have never heard a credible, really plugged-in suggestion that says, ‘Yes, he’s trying to get to Boston.’ Now I think people certainly believe that because obviously he has the whole St. Louis friendship with with Tatum. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022

IN THIS ARTICLE
