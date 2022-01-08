It's very quiet on the Bradley Beal trade front

Brian Windhorst: I have heard nothing on Bradley Beal in the trade market. His name hasn’t been mentioned at all.

Bradley Beal gave Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu a tip in the middle of last night’s game and it very quickly backfired. Fun story from @eddierazo_ ift.tt/3q6eLo9 – 10:50 AM

Spencer Dinwiddie, asked if he picked up anything watching the Wizards while in protocols, says he’s all for point guard Beal if that’s what’s asked. Reiterates he’s here to be a complementary piece. – 11:28 PM

Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu said Bradley Beal gave him some advice during the game on driving to the basket after getting called for two travels.

Ayo then used the move on the next play to score and Beal told him: “I didn’t say use it on me, I said for the future.” – 11:15 PM

Bulls 130, Wizards 122

Bulls have won 9 straight for 1st time since April 2011

LaVine 27 pts

White 21 pts (4-4 from 3)

Dosunmu 18 pts (season-high), 5 rebs, 4 assists

Vucevic 16 pts, 14 rebs, 7 assists

Ball 18 pts (6 3s), 6 assists

Bulls 34 assists

Beal 26 pts – 10:20 PM

Dosunmu is playing some very good defense on Beal right here. – 9:41 PM

Tonight is how the Beal-Dinwiddie dynamic should work (on offense). No reason it can’t. – 9:31 PM

The VanVleet/Beal/Garland choice for All-Star is going brutal for NBA coaches. – 9:26 PM

Halftime: Bulls 73, Wizards 66

Dinwiddie: 14p

Beal: 12p

Gafford, Kuzma = 10p/each – 9:08 PM

Wizards fail to identify defensive matchups off a made Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 3.

Bradley Beal was upset with Deni Avdija for not picking up Derrick Jones Jr. – 9:01 PM

After one, Bulls lead the Wizards 37-32. Energetic first quarter from the Wiz.

Beal leads w 10p, all scored in the first 6 mins or so. – 8:37 PM

Wizards starters tonight in Chicago: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:46 PM

One interesting thing about the Wizards tonight, with Spencer Dinwiddie back from protocols, Washington will have both Beal & Dinwiddie for first time since Dec. 18, a span of seven games. #Bulls – 12:27 PM

Recycling a point I made in our @celticsblog slack:

MCU fans get angry when they dream stuff up (Mephisto, Mr. Fantastic, etc.) and it doesn’t happen.

Feels like Celtics fans are the same way with Bradley Beal dreams.

Your dreams and theories don’t drive actions. – 10:50 AM

tired: jaylen brown for ben simmons/damian lillard/bradley beal

wired: this fake trade i wrote 1500 words about si.com/nba/2022/01/07… – 9:57 AM

Brian Windhorst: So here’s the question that executives are starting to ask themselves… Are the Wizards in a position where they want to give Bradley Beal a five-year, $200 million contract? -via Spotify / January 8, 2022

More than four weeks are left in this trade season for the Sixers to amend that stance, but the vibe they continue to emit — no matter how loudly outsiders push back — is that they believe waiting can indeed enhance their chances of acquiring a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal for Simmons. As it stands. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022

Marc Stein on Bradley Beal: I have never heard a credible, really plugged-in suggestion that says, ‘Yes, he’s trying to get to Boston.’ Now I think people certainly believe that because obviously he has the whole St. Louis friendship with with Tatum. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022