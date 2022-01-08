CJ McCollum considered a negative trade asset now?

Some executives around the league view McCollum as a negative trade asset, one the Blazers would need to send with compensation to get him off the team’s books.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report:

Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable. Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for Friday’s game vs. Cavs. – 7:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable while Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for Friday’s game versus Cleveland – 7:07 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

In honor of @Dirk Nowitzki‘s jersey retirement, here’s @CJ McCollum putting Dirk in the spin cycle in what I consider the best crossover I’ve seen in person pic.twitter.com/qfCn1UIzVw – 1:19 PM

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says CJ McCollum is doing cardio again. No timetable for a return but signs are encouraging about his recovery from the collapsed lung. -via Twitter @highkin / December 23, 2021

Is it personally hard to hear your name in trade rumors? CJ McCollum: I’ve always focused on controlling the controllables. I can’t control any of the noise that comes with playing this game. I can say that as a basketball player you will be involved at some point in rumors regardless of the magnitude because you play a sport. The media kind of dictates the story line. Success and failure also plays a role. -via New York Times / December 13, 2021

I was told that when Tobias Harris’ name was out there that the Blazers had no interest in trading CJ (McCollum) for Tobias. -via Spotify / December 11, 2021