ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

CJ McCollum considered a negative trade asset now?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohymC_0dgG2yVX00

Some executives around the league view McCollum as a negative trade asset, one the Blazers would need to send with compensation to get him off the team’s books.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report:

Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable. Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for Friday’s game vs. Cavs. – 7:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable while Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for Friday’s game versus Cleveland – 7:07 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

In honor of @Dirk Nowitzki‘s jersey retirement, here’s @CJ McCollum putting Dirk in the spin cycle in what I consider the best crossover I’ve seen in person pic.twitter.com/qfCn1UIzVw1:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JS4bl_0dgG2yVX00

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says CJ McCollum is doing cardio again. No timetable for a return but signs are encouraging about his recovery from the collapsed lung. -via Twitter @highkin / December 23, 2021

Is it personally hard to hear your name in trade rumors? CJ McCollum: I’ve always focused on controlling the controllables. I can’t control any of the noise that comes with playing this game. I can say that as a basketball player you will be involved at some point in rumors regardless of the magnitude because you play a sport. The media kind of dictates the story line. Success and failure also plays a role. -via New York Times / December 13, 2021

I was told that when Tobias Harris’ name was out there that the Blazers had no interest in trading CJ (McCollum) for Tobias. -via Spotify / December 11, 2021

Comments / 1

Related
Blazer's Edge

CJ McCollum To Return After The Birth Of His Child

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum has recovered from his collapsed lung and is fit and ready to play. Coach Chauncey Billups says the only thing holding him back from a return to the court is the birth of the 30-year-old’s first child. McCollum suffered the lung injury...
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s 3-word response when asked about Kyrie Irving

Fresh off a win in Kyrie Irving’s return, a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and company were back in Brooklyn to host the reigning champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was out, in health and safety protocols. For the Nets, of course, Kyrie Irving...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Larry Nance
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#Blazers#Cavs#Dirk Nowitzki S Jersey#Success#Cj#Spotify December 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Statement On Kyrie Irving Situation: "They Cannot Keep On Pressuring Him To Do Something He Doesn't Feel Comfortable Doing..."

Without Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets did not have enough to best Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks squad on Friday night. Kyrie's absence has been a recurring topic of conversation this season, and Antetokounmpo gave his thoughts on the whole situation after his team came out with the victory.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy