Todd Dodge announced that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season before it began, and for his final year at the helm, all he did was lead the Chaparrals to a perfect 16-0 season and Class 6A Division II state title. It was the Chaps' third consecutive state title and Dodge was named the national coach of the year for his efforts.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO