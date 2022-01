Fritz Hollings would have been 100 years old on New Year's Day. I worked for him for 15 years and knew him as a friend for 50. For me, he was a model of what a public servant should be — dedicated to moving his beloved South Carolina and his country forward, committed to straight talk with his constituents and possessed of a knack for policy and politics that was both visionary and practical. He had an almost intuitive feel for policy and politics the likes of which I have never encountered.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO