There are hopes “a sensible pragmatic solution” can be found over the dispute between an English football club and the Welsh authorities over fans attending matches, Wales’s First Minister has said.Non-league Chester FC fear going out of business if the club is made to play behind closed doors.The English National League North outfit has been warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus regulations by hosting crowds at two matches over the holiday period.The club’s Swansway Chester Stadium straddles the border, with the front gates, car park and main office door in England but the pitch in Wales.Elite sporting events in...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO