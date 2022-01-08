Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 30 — Randy Lane Locklear, 40, of 5743 McDougal Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 24.

• Dec. 30 — Jymir Brunson, 18, of 604 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 28.

• Dec. 30 — Devrane Christopher Boykin, 21, of 412 W. Still St., Clinton, was charged with resist, obstruct and delay. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 26.

• Dec. 30 — Corinne Lavine Rogers, 43, of 705 Ferrell St., Clinton, was charged with school attendance law violation. Written promise; court date is Jan. 24.

• Dec. 31 — Desmond Shamar Phillips, 21, of 964 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Feb. 10.

• Dec. 31 — Mario Alberto Cardenas, 25, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 1 — Wilfredo Martinez, 26, of 5900 Bimini Cricle, West Palm Beach, Fla., was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 2 — Beverly Janet Marshall, 59, of 439 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 17.

• Jan. 2 — Fidelino Vail, 29, of 367 Loop Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 3 — Gregory Dale Williams, 39, of 701 Betty St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 1.

• Jan. 4 — Curtis J. Sherman, 36, of 257 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with fleeing to elude, fail to heed light or siren, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, drive left of center, fail to stop for stop sign, driving wrong way, unsafe passing yellow line, fail to stop at steady red light and possession of firearm by convicted felon. No bond or court date listed.

• Jan. 5 — Garolina Peterson Carr, 57, of Williams Street, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is March 18.

• Jan. 5 — Zanayvia Tucker, 18, of 955 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 19.

• Jan. 6 — Bobby Ray Butler, 75, of 2904 Autry Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and driving while license revoked. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 6 — Alisha Yevette Johnson, 23, of 4819 Matchwood Court, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 8.