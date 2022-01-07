Las Vegas Raiders want to beat Los Angeles Chargers to make NFL playoffs, not settle for tie – ESPN

Entering Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers were sitting pretty to clinch the final playoff spot in the AFC. The only thing that could have kept them out would be the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers tying. Yet, in what was one of the most incredible finishes to an NFL regular season in history, that’s exactly what we almost saw.
As soon as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, NFL fans started paying close attention to the scheduling quirk that meant if the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders tied, they would both make the playoffs over the Colts. When the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, that eliminated the Colts and meant the Steelers were now waiting to see who would win the SNF game.
As the clock ticked down in overtime of Sunday night's Raiders-Chargers game, fans began to think that the impossible might happen. Before the game started, there was plenty of talk about a scenario in which, if other games fell in line, the two AFC West rivals could face off in a "Sunday Night Football" game only needing a tie for both teams to advance.
The LA Chargers (9-7) face the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) tonight on Sunday Night Football as the regular season comes to a close. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. Tonight’s game is a win-or-go-home match-up. Click *here* to find out the other playoff-clinching scenarios for week 18.
Derek Carr insists that the Las Vegas Raiders would not have been content with a tie against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and the quarterback seemed to credit Aaron Rodgers for helping him maintain that mindset. The Raiders secured a spot in the postseason with an overtime win...
Bookmakers avoided a historic, multimillion-dollar loss on Sunday night's regular-season finale, when Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson broke a tie with a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime in a 35-32 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. For sportsbooks, it would've been the most expensive tie...
This Sunday Night Football contest is for all the marbles. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders have identical 9-7 records heading into the season’s final week, and whoever wins this one punches their ticket to the postseason. The Raiders may have home-field advantage, but the betting market favors the Chargers ahead of this pivotal match.
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off when the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders collide on Saturday. The Bengals (10-7) won the AFC North and finished as the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They are coming off a 21-16 loss to Cleveland in which the coaching staff sat several starters to rest for the NFL playoffs 2022. The Raiders (10-7) squeaked into the postseason with a dramatic 35-32 overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
After 16 games and 17 weeks of chaos, the Las Vegas Raiders have made it to the last game of the regular season with their playoff hopes alive and well. The Los Angeles Chargers are on their way to Sin City for the biggest game of the season. The winner of Sunday night’s game will clinch one of the AFC wild card spots and will have a road playoff game next weekend. As the regular season winds down, here are a couple of headlines to watch on Sunday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Raiders Boosters had a big reason for celebration Sunday as their team clinched a berth in the NFL postseason with a win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Las Vegas Raiders won 35-32 in overtime to earn a spot in the playoffs. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals […]
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9. Record: Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Las Vegas (9-7) The offense hasn’t stopped. The defense has been an issue all year, but the O keeps on rolling however it wants to. When it decides to...
Mike Tomlin is known as a pretty serious guy, but he let loose a little after his team’s massive victory in Week 18. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime Sunday for their biggest win of the season. Coupled with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh’s victory put them right on the verge of clinching an improbable playoff berth in the AFC.
NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
