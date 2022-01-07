Las Vegas Raiders want to beat Los Angeles Chargers to make NFL playoffs, not settle for tie – ESPN

After 16 games and 17 weeks of chaos, the Las Vegas Raiders have made it to the last game of the regular season with their playoff hopes alive and well. The Los Angeles Chargers are on their way to Sin City for the biggest game of the season. The winner of Sunday night’s game will clinch one of the AFC wild card spots and will have a road playoff game next weekend. As the regular season winds down, here are a couple of headlines to watch on Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO