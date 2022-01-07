ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders want to beat Los Angeles Chargers to make NFL playoffs, not settle for tie – ESPN

By The king of Las Vegas
searchinglasvegas.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth games are expected to finish more...

www.searchinglasvegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Raiders coach’s shocking admission

As soon as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, NFL fans started paying close attention to the scheduling quirk that meant if the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders tied, they would both make the playoffs over the Colts. When the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, that eliminated the Colts and meant the Steelers were now waiting to see who would win the SNF game.
NFL
Sporting News

Why did Chargers' Brandon Staley call timeout, Raiders' Rich Bisaccia call for FG at end of OT?

As the clock ticked down in overtime of Sunday night's Raiders-Chargers game, fans began to think that the impossible might happen. Before the game started, there was plenty of talk about a scenario in which, if other games fell in line, the two AFC West rivals could face off in a "Sunday Night Football" game only needing a tie for both teams to advance.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Espn#American Football#Raiders And Chargers
Paradise Post

Photos: Ex-Raiders star Khalil Mack selling San Ramon mansion for $2.9 million

Former Oakland Raiders star linebacker Khalil Mack is selling his San Ramon, Calif. mansion for $2,888,888, reports Realtor.com. Mack, a former 2014 first-round pick for the Raiders, has spent the past three seasons playing for the Chicago Bears. He’s parting with a 3,641 square foot, four-bedroom, five-bath home in the...
SAN RAMON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr shouts out Aaron Rodgers in postgame interview

Derek Carr insists that the Las Vegas Raiders would not have been content with a tie against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and the quarterback seemed to credit Aaron Rodgers for helping him maintain that mindset. The Raiders secured a spot in the postseason with an overtime win...
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Bengals odds, line: 2022 NFL playoff picks, Wild Card predictions from model on 136-97 roll

The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off when the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders collide on Saturday. The Bengals (10-7) won the AFC North and finished as the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They are coming off a 21-16 loss to Cleveland in which the coaching staff sat several starters to rest for the NFL playoffs 2022. The Raiders (10-7) squeaked into the postseason with a dramatic 35-32 overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Chargers visit Las Vegas for winner-take-all primetime game

After 16 games and 17 weeks of chaos, the Las Vegas Raiders have made it to the last game of the regular season with their playoff hopes alive and well. The Los Angeles Chargers are on their way to Sin City for the biggest game of the season. The winner of Sunday night’s game will clinch one of the AFC wild card spots and will have a road playoff game next weekend. As the regular season winds down, here are a couple of headlines to watch on Sunday.
NFL
College Football News

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Prediction, Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9. Record: Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Las Vegas (9-7) The offense hasn’t stopped. The defense has been an issue all year, but the O keeps on rolling however it wants to. When it decides to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin goes viral for dance moves after Steelers’ massive win

Mike Tomlin is known as a pretty serious guy, but he let loose a little after his team’s massive victory in Week 18. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime Sunday for their biggest win of the season. Coupled with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh’s victory put them right on the verge of clinching an improbable playoff berth in the AFC.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy