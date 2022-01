The Chicago Bears appear to have some organizational issues to iron out, in addition to their impending head coaching search. After a feud broke out between Bears chairman George McCaskey and legendary offensive lineman Olin Kreutz, it appears the two sides remain at odds. Kreutz claims that he was offered a role as an assistant offensive line coach for the Bears back in 2018 that would see him earn the state’s minimum wage of $15 per hour. McCaskey has adamantly denied those claims, saying that anything Kreutz says should be “taken with a grain of salt.” Kreutz has since replied via Twitter, describing McClaskey’s response to his claims as “unreal.”

NFL ・ 46 MINUTES AGO