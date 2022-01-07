ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Monoclonal antibodies and their target specificity against SARS-CoV-2 infections: Perspectives and challenges Short title: Monoclonal antibodies and SARS-CoV-2 infections

Recent Pat Biotechnol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.2174/1872208316666220106110014. Online ahead of print. The world continues to be in the midst of a distressing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), a novel virus with multiple antigenic systems. The virus enters via nasopharynx, oral...

Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
Nature.com

Humoral immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in five different groups of individuals at different environmental and professional risk of infection

It is partially unknown whether the immune response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS"CoV"2) infection persists with time. To address this issue, we detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in different groups of individuals previously diagnosed with COVID-19 disease (group 1 and 2), or potentially exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection (group 3 and 4), and in a representative group of individuals with limited environmental exposure to the virus due to lockdown restrictions (group 5). The primary outcome was specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the different groups assessed by qualitative and quantitative analysis at baseline, 3 and 6Â months follow-up. The seroconversion rate at baseline test was 95% in group 1, 61% in group 2, 40% in group 3, 17% in group 4 and 3% in group 5. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed male gender, close COVID-19 contact and presence of COVID-19 related symptoms strongly associated with serological positivity. The percentage of positive individuals as assessed by the qualitative and quantitative tests was superimposable. At the quantitative test, the median level of SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels measured in positive cases retested at 6-months increased significantly from baseline. The study indicates that assessing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 through qualitative and quantitative testing is a reliable disease surveillance tool.
Nature.com

Mathematical modelling of SARS-CoV-2 variant outbreaks reveals their probability of extinction

When a virus spreads, it may mutate into, e.g., vaccine resistant or fast spreading lineages, as was the case for the Danish Cluster-5 mink variant (belonging to the B.1.1.298 lineage), the British B.1.1.7 lineage, and the South African B.1.351 lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A way to handle such spreads is through a containment strategy, where the population in the affected area is isolated until the spread has been stopped. Under such circumstances, it is important to monitor whether the mutated virus is extinct via massive testing for the virus sub-type. If successful, the strategy will lead to lower and lower numbers of the sub-type, and it will eventually die out. An important question is, for how long time one should wait to be sure the sub-type is extinct? We use a hidden Markov model for infection spread and an approximation of a two stage sampling scheme to infer the probability of extinction. The potential of the method is illustrated via a simulation study. Finally, the model is used to assess the Danish containment strategy when SARS-CoV-2 spread from mink to man during the summer of 2020, including the Cluster-5 sub-type. In order to avoid further spread and mink being a large animal virus reservoir, this situation led to the isolation of seven municipalities in the Northern part of the country, the culling of the entire Danish 17 million large mink population, and a bill to interim ban Danish mink production until the end of 2021.
Medical News Today

Some gut bacteria may protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection

All humans have a microbiome comprising thousands of microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which co-exist naturally in the body. A team of scientists decided to study whether bacteria from the human microbiome could inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They identified three bacterial metabolites from the human microbiome that inhibited...
The Independent

‘Deltacron’: New Covid variant or laboratory error?

A scientist who reported the existence of a new Covid variant that combines characteristics of Delta and Omicron has insisted his findings are accurate after experts dismissed them as the result of laboratory samples becoming contaminated. Dr Leonidos Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, told the Cypriot channel Sigma TV that he and his colleagues have identified 25 cases of the so-called “Deltacron” variant, which has resulted in hospitalisation in 11 cases, and have submitted their data to the GISAID global database.The announcement caused concern over the weekend after it trended on social media,...
docwirenews.com

Editorial: Current Status of Oral Antiviral Drug Treatments for SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Non-Hospitalized Patients

Med Sci Monit. 2022 Jan 1;28:e935952. doi: 10.12659/MSM.935952. On 4th November 2021, the first oral antiviral drug for COVID-19, molnupiravir (Lagevrio®), received full regulatory approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK. Molnupiravir is an orally bioavailable antiviral drug for use at home when a SARS-CoV-2 test is positive. On 22nd December 2022, the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the oral antiviral drug, nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid®) for adults and children with mild and moderate COVID-19 at increased risk of progression to severe COVID-19. These regulatory drug approvals come at a crucial time when new variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are spreading rapidly. Although the FDA approved remdesivir (Veklury®) on 22nd October 2020 for use in adults and children for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, its use has been limited by the requirement for intravenous administration in a healthcare facility. The four FDA-approved therapeutic neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, imdevimab, bamlanivimab, etesevimab, and casirivimab are costly and also require medically-supervised intravenous administration. The availability of effective, low-cost oral antiviral drugs available in a community setting that can be used at an early stage of SARS-CoV-2 infection is now a priority in controlling COVID-19. An increasing number of repurposed antiviral drugs are currently under investigation or in the early stages of regulatory approval. This Editorial aims to present an update on the current status of orally bioavailable antiviral drug treatments for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
docwirenews.com

Rapid discovery of diverse neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies from large-scale synthetic phage libraries

MAbs. 2022 Jan-Dec;14(1):2002236. doi: 10.1080/19420862.2021.2002236. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an evolving global public health crisis in need of therapeutic options. Passive immunization of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) represents a promising therapeutic strategy capable of conferring immediate protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Herein, we describe the discovery and characterization of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 IgG and VHH antibodies from four large-scale phage libraries. Each library was constructed synthetically with shuffled complementarity-determining region loops from natural llama and human antibody repertoires. While most candidates targeted the receptor-binding domain of the S1 subunit of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, we also identified a neutralizing IgG candidate that binds a unique epitope on the N-terminal domain. A select number of antibodies retained binding to SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Kappa and Delta. Overall, our data show that synthetic phage libraries can rapidly yield SARS-CoV-2 S1 antibodies with therapeutically desirable features, including high affinity, unique binding sites, and potent neutralizing activity in vitro, and a capacity to limit disease in vivo.
docwirenews.com

The endogenous factors affecting the detection of serum SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibodies by ELISA

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 29. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27557. Online ahead of print. To investigate endogenous interference factors of the detection results of novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) IgM/IgG. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used to detect SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG in sera of 200 patients without COVID-19 infection, including rheumatoid factor (RF) positive group, antinuclear antibody (ANA) positive group, pregnant women group and normal senior group, with 50 in each group and 100 normal controls. The level of SARS-CoV-2 IgG in pregnant women was significantly higher than that in normal control group (P = 0.000), but there was no significant difference between other groups. The levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgM in pregnant women group, normal senior group, ANA positive group and RF positive group were significantly higher than that in normal control group (P<0.05), with significant higher false positive rates in these groups (P = 0.036, P = 0.004, P = 0.000, vs normal control group). Serum RF caused SARS-CoV-2 IgM false-positive in concentration dependent manner, especially when its concentration was higher than 110.25 IU/L, and urea dissociation test can turn the false positive to negative. ANA, normal seniors, pregnant women and RF can lead to false-positive reactivity of SARS-CoV-2 IgM and/or IgG detected using ELISA. These factors should be considered when SARS-CoV-2 IgM or IgG detection is positive, false positive samples caused by RF positive can be used for urea dissociation test. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
pnas.org

A virus-specific monocyte inflammatory phenotype is induced by SARS-CoV-2 at the immune–epithelial interface

Contributed by Christophe Benoist; received October 26, 2021; accepted November 19, 2021; reviewed by Miriam Merad and Tadatsugu Taniguchi. Infection by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) provokes a potentially fatal pneumonia with multiorgan failure, and high systemic inflammation. To gain mechanistic insight and ferret out the root of this immune dysregulation, we modeled, by in vitro coculture, the interactions between infected epithelial cells and immunocytes. A strong response was induced in monocytes and B cells, with a SARS-CoV-2–specific inflammatory gene cluster distinct from that seen in influenza A or Ebola virus-infected cocultures, and which reproduced deviations reported in blood or lung myeloid cells from COVID-19 patients. A substantial fraction of the effect could be reproduced after individual transfection of several SARS-CoV-2 proteins (Spike and some nonstructural proteins), mediated by soluble factors, but not via transcriptional induction. This response was greatly muted in monocytes from healthy children, perhaps a clue to the age dependency of COVID-19. These results suggest that the inflammatory malfunction in COVID-19 is rooted in the earliest perturbations that SARS-CoV-2 induces in epithelia.
