Identification of immunodominant epitopes on nucleocapsid and spike proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 in Iranian COVID-19 patients

Pathog Dis. 2022 Jan 5:ftac001. doi: 10.1093/femspd/ftac001. Online ahead of print. Given the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 virus as a life-threatening pandemic, identification of immunodominant epitopes of the viral structural proteins, particularly the nucleocapsid (NP) protein and receptor binding domain (RBD) of spike protein, is important to determine targets for immunotherapy...

The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Booster dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine required for immune protection against Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, says study

An additional "booster" dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine is needed to provide immunity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. The results of this study, reported in the journal Cell, indicate that traditional dosing regimens of COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the Omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Increased immune escape of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern Omicron

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. On 24 November, a new detected variant B.1.1.529 of SARS-CoV-2 by South Africa was reported to WHO. After only 2 days, this variant was designated as "variant of concern" (VOC) and named as Omicron. In the past few weeks, Omicron had reported from more than 80 countries. It has been reported as the dominant SARS-CoV-2 in U.S. due to the rapid spread of Omicron. A new wave of infection driven by Omicron is in progress.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Spike Protein & Antibodies Available

Several new variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus have emerged in recent months. The Alpha, Gamma, Beta, Delta, and the most recent Omicron are particular concerning because of their high prevalence. A subset of the mutations identified in the RBD domain of the spike protein occurs in more than one strain. These convergent mutations are of high interest because they may be the cause of the increased transmissibility. Sino Biological has launched RBD and Spike proteins of these variants.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Virtual screening and in vitro validation of natural compound inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

Bioorg Chem. 2021 Dec 21;119:105574. doi: 10.1016/j.bioorg.2021.105574. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has led to a major public health burden and has resulted in millions of deaths worldwide. As effective treatments are limited, there is a significant requirement for high-throughput, low resource methods for the discovery of novel antivirals. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein plays a key role in viral entry and has been identified as a therapeutic target. Using the available spike crystal structure, we performed a virtual screen with a library of 527 209 natural compounds against the receptor binding domain of this protein. Top hits from this screen were subjected to a second, more comprehensive molecular docking experiment and filtered for favourable ADMET properties. The in vitro activity of 10 highly ranked compounds was assessed using a virus neutralisation assay designed to facilitate viral entry in a physiologically relevant manner via the plasma membrane route. Subsequently, four compounds ZINC02111387, ZINC02122196, SN00074072 and ZINC04090608 were identified to possess antiviral activity in the µM range. These findings validate the virtual screening method as a tool for identifying novel antivirals and provide a basis for future drug development against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Platelets mediate inflammatory monocyte activation by SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein

J Clin Invest. 2021 Dec 29:e150101. doi: 10.1172/JCI150101. Online ahead of print. Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, causes mild to moderate disease in most patients but carries a risk of morbidity and mortality. Seriously affected individuals manifest disorders of hemostasis and a cytokine storm, but it is not understood how these manifestations of severe COVID-19 are linked. Here, we showed that the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein engaged the CD42b receptor to activate platelet via two distinct signaling pathways, and promoted platelet-monocyte communication through the engagement of P-selectin/PGSL-1 and CD40L/CD40, which led to pro-inflammatory cytokine production by monocytes. These results explain why hypercoagulation, monocyte activation and a cytokine storm are correlated in severely affected COVID-19 patients, and suggest a potential target for therapeutic intervention.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Mini-Review on SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Neurological Manifestations: A Perspective

CNS Neurol Disord Drug Targets. 2021 Jul 6. doi: 10.2174/1871527320666210706103422. Online ahead of print. The coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Corona Virus-19), with its rapid rate of transmission, has progressed with a great impact on respiratory function and mortality worldwide. The nasal cavity is the promising gateway of SARS-CoV-2 to reach the brain via systemic circulatory distribution. Recent reports have revealed that the loss of involuntary process of breathing control into the brainstem that results in death is a signal of neurological involvement. Early neurological symptoms, like loss of smell, convulsions, and ataxia, are the clues of the involvement of the central nervous system that makes the entry of SARS-CoV-2 further fatal and life-threatening, requiring artificial respiration and emergency admission in hospitals. Studies performed on patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 has revealed three-stage involvement of the Central Nervous System (CNS) in the progression of SARS-CoV-2 infection: Direct involvement of CNS with headache, ataxia, dizziness, altered or impaired consciousness, acute stroke or seizures as major symptoms, peripheral involvement with impaired taste, smell, vision, and altered nociception, and skeletal muscle impairment that includes skeletal muscle disorders leading to acute paralysis in a particular area of the body. In the previous era, most studied and researched viruses were beta coronavirus and mouse hepatitis virus, which were studied for acute and chronic encephalitis and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Although the early symptoms of SARS-CoV are respiratory pathogenesis, the differential diagnosis should always be considered for neurological perspective to stop the mortalities.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Editorial: Current Status of Oral Antiviral Drug Treatments for SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Non-Hospitalized Patients

Med Sci Monit. 2022 Jan 1;28:e935952. doi: 10.12659/MSM.935952. On 4th November 2021, the first oral antiviral drug for COVID-19, molnupiravir (Lagevrio®), received full regulatory approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK. Molnupiravir is an orally bioavailable antiviral drug for use at home when a SARS-CoV-2 test is positive. On 22nd December 2022, the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the oral antiviral drug, nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid®) for adults and children with mild and moderate COVID-19 at increased risk of progression to severe COVID-19. These regulatory drug approvals come at a crucial time when new variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are spreading rapidly. Although the FDA approved remdesivir (Veklury®) on 22nd October 2020 for use in adults and children for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, its use has been limited by the requirement for intravenous administration in a healthcare facility. The four FDA-approved therapeutic neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, imdevimab, bamlanivimab, etesevimab, and casirivimab are costly and also require medically-supervised intravenous administration. The availability of effective, low-cost oral antiviral drugs available in a community setting that can be used at an early stage of SARS-CoV-2 infection is now a priority in controlling COVID-19. An increasing number of repurposed antiviral drugs are currently under investigation or in the early stages of regulatory approval. This Editorial aims to present an update on the current status of orally bioavailable antiviral drug treatments for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
docwirenews.com

Predictive Factors for Humoral Response After 2-dose SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in Solid Organ Transplant Patients

Transplant Direct. 2021 Dec 23;8(1):e1248. doi: 10.1097/TXD.0000000000001248. eCollection 2022 Jan. BACKGROUND: A weak immunogenicity has been reported in solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients after 2 doses of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine. The aim of this retrospective study was to identify the predictive factors for humoral response in SOT patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A global analysis of conservative and non-conservative mutations in SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first year of the COVID-19 world-wide diffusion

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to rapidly mutate represents a remarkable complicancy. Quantitative evaluations of the effects that these mutations have on the virus structure/function is of great relevance and the availability of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 sequences since the early phases of the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to follow the adaptation of the virus to humans. Here, we evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 amino acid mutations and their progression by analyzing publicly available viral genomes at three stages of the pandemic (2020 March 15th and October 7th, 2021 February 7th). Mutations were classified in conservative and non-conservative based on the probability to be accepted during the evolution according to the Point Accepted Mutation substitution matrices and on the similarity of the encoding codons. We found that the most frequent substitutions are T"‰>"‰I, L"‰>"‰F, and A"‰>"‰V and we observe accumulation of hydrophobic residues. These findings are consistent among the three stages analyzed. We also found that non-conservative mutations are less frequent than conservative ones.Â This finding may be ascribed to a progressive adaptation of the virus to the host. In conclusion, the present study provides indications of the early evolution of the virus and tools for the global and genome-specific evaluation of the possible impact of mutations on the structure/function of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of serological anti-SARS-CoV-2 chemiluminescent immunoassays correlated to live virus neutralization test, for the detection of anti-RBD antibodies as a relevant alternative in COVID-19 large-scale neutralizing activity monitoring

Clin Immunol. 2021 Dec 28:108918. doi: 10.1016/j.clim.2021.108918. Online ahead of print. The Spike-Receptor Binding Domain (S-RBD) is considered the most antigenic protein in SARS-CoV-2 and probably the key player in SARS-CoV-2 immune response. Quantitative immunoassays may help establish an anti-RBD Abs threshold as an indication of protective immunity. Since different immunoassays are commercial, the standard reference method for the neutralizing activity is the live Virus Neutralization Test (VNT). In this study, anti-RBD IgG levels were detected with two chemiluminescent immunoassays in paucisymptomatic, symptomatic and vaccinated subjects, and their neutralizing activity was correlated to VNT titer, using SARS-CoV-2 original and British variant strains. Both immunoassays confirmed higher anti-RBD Abs levels in vaccinated subjects. Furthermore, despite different anti-RBD Abs median concentrations between the immunoassays, a strong positive correlation with VNT was observed. In conclusion, although the SARS-CoV-2 immune response heterogeneity, the use of immunoassays can help in large-scale monitoring of COVID-19 samples, becoming a valid alternative to VNT test for diagnostic routine laboratories.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Successful application of pulsed electromagnetic fields in a patient with post-COVID-19 fatigue: a case report

Wien Med Wochenschr. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1007/s10354-021-00901-2. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Post-COVID-19 fatigue is a frequent symptom in COVID-19 survivors, which substantially limits patients to achieve full recovery and potentially restrains return to work. The previous literature has not yet reported the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields in this indication.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics Research to Fight COVID-19: An Expert Review on Hopes and Challenges

OMICS. 2022 Jan 7. doi: 10.1089/omi.2021.0182. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-CoV-2 infection is a systemic disease and a major planetary health burden. While SARS-CoV-2 impacts host biology extensively, our knowledge of these alterations from a systems perspective remains incomplete. Moreover, there is currently only a limited description of this systemic disease. For precision diagnosis and treatment of SARS-CoV-2, multiomics technologies and systems science research offer significant prospects. This expert review offers a critical analysis of the prospects and challenges of the emerging mass spectrometry-based proteomics approaches to the study of COVID-19 as seen through a systems medicine lens. We also discuss the ways in which proteomics is poised to offer hope for diagnostics and therapeutics innovation on SARS-CoV-2 infection as the disease transitions from a pandemic to an endemic disease, and thus further challenging the health systems and services worldwide in the coming decade. Proteomics is an important high-throughput technology platform to achieve a functional overview of the ways in which COVID-19 changes host biology, and hence, can help identify possible points of entry for innovation in medicines and vaccines, among others.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Serum levels of pro-inflammatory lipid mediators and specialised pro-resolving molecules are increased in SARS-CoV-2 patients and correlate with markers of the adaptive immune response

J Infect Dis. 2022 Jan 3:jiab632. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab632. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Specialised pro-resolution molecules (SPMs) halt the transition to chronic pathogenic inflammation. We aimed to quantify serum levels of pro- and anti-inflammatory bioactive lipids in SARS-CoV-2 patients, and to identify potential relationships with innate responses and clinical outcome.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Neutralizing potency of COVID-19 vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant

J Med Virol. 2022 Jan 5. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27575. Online ahead of print. The recent emergence of a new variant of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) called Omicron (B.1.1.529) has raised paramount concerns in scientific and medical communities due to the presence of several mutations in the spike protein, many of which are located within the receptor binding domain (RBD).1 Some of these mutations were found to have a substantial influence on host cells receptor and anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies binding,2 which may then impact infectivity and neutralizing antibodies escape, thus potentially magnifying the risk of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) vaccine breakthrough. We have hence carried out a scientific literature search, aimed at summarizing the currently published evidence on Omicron variant neutralizing properties of serum or plasma collected from recipients of COVID-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Trajectory of Viral RNA Load Among Persons With Incident SARS-CoV-2 G614 Infection (Wuhan Strain) in Association With COVID-19 Symptom Onset and Severity

JAMA Netw Open. 2022 Jan 4;5(1):e2142796. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.42796. IMPORTANCE: The SARS-CoV-2 viral trajectory has not been well characterized in incident infections. These data are needed to inform natural history, prevention practices, and therapeutic development. OBJECTIVE: To characterize early SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA load (hereafter referred to as viral load) in individuals...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Metformin use is associated with a decrease in risk of hospitalization and mortality in COVID-19 diabetic patients: a population-based study in Lombardy

Diabetes Obes Metab. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1111/dom.14648. Online ahead of print. AIMS: We compared the association of metformin use and COVID-19 outcomes in a cohort of 31 966 patients with diabetes in Lombardy. METHODS: We used a COVID-19 linkable administrative regional database to select diabetic patients over 40 years...
SCIENCE
aao.org

SARS-CoV-2 particles found in deep retinal layers in patients with COVID-19

Review of: Presumed SARS-CoV-2 viral particles in the human retina of patients with COVID-19 Araujo-Silva C, Marcos A, Marinho P, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2021. Using microscopy, investigators in Brazil analyzed enucleated eyes of patients who had died of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to determine whether viral particles and associated proteins had penetrated into the retinas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GP73 links SARS-CoV-2 infection with dysglycaemia

Severe COVID-19 is often associated with detrimental elevations in blood glucose, but the mechanisms are poorly understood. In this issue of Nature Metabolism, Wan et al. identify GP73 as a SARS-CoV-2-induced secreted factor that enhances hepatic glucose production and is necessary for SARS-CoV-2-associated glucose abnormalities. GP73 was initially characterized as...
SCIENCE

