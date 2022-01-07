ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 genome on inanimate surfaces in COVID-19 intensive care units and emergency care cohort

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Braz J Microbiol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/s42770-021-00674-1. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Understanding the different transmission routes of SARS-CoV-2 is crucial in planning effective interventions in healthcare institutions. This study aimed to evaluate the presence of SARS-Cov-2 genome on inanimate surfaces in COVID-19 intensive care...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Increase in Scottish Covid-19 intensive care cases

There were 55 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday, Public Health Scotland figures show.It is an increase of seven from Friday when the intensive care total was 48.The data also shows that 13 of the people requiring intensive care have been treated for more than 28 days.There are 1,382 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 20 from Friday.The figures show there were 7,561 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.Of the 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, 23.2% were positive.There were three new reported deaths...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Care#Covid#Genome#Sars#Intensive Care Units#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Modeling of nursing care-associated airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in a real-world hospital setting

Geroscience. 2022 Jan 5. doi: 10.1007/s11357-021-00512-0. Online ahead of print. Respiratory transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from one older patient to another by airborne mechanisms in hospital and nursing home settings represents an important health challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the factors that influence the concentration of respiratory droplets and aerosols that potentially contribute to hospital- and nursing care-associated transmission of SARS-CoV-2 are not well understood. To assess the effect of health care professional (HCP) and patient activity on size and concentration of airborne particles, an optical particle counter was placed (for 24 h) in the head position of an empty bed in the hospital room of a patient admitted from the nursing home with confirmed COVID-19. The type and duration of the activity, as well as the number of HCPs providing patient care, were recorded. Concentration changes associated with specific activities were determined, and airway deposition modeling was performed using these data. Thirty-one activities were recorded, and six representative ones were selected for deposition modeling, including patient’s activities (coughing, movements, etc.), diagnostic and therapeutic interventions (e.g., diagnostic tests and drug administration), as well as nursing patient care (e.g., bedding and hygiene). The increase in particle concentration of all sizes was sensitive to the type of activity. Increases in supermicron particle concentration were associated with the number of HCPs (r = 0.66; p < 0.05) and the duration of activity (r = 0.82; p < 0.05), while submicron particles increased with all activities, mainly during the daytime. Based on simulations, the number of particles deposited in unit time was the highest in the acinar region, while deposition density rate (number/cm2/min) was the highest in the upper airways. In conclusion, even short periods of HCP-patient interaction and minimal patient activity in a hospital room or nursing home bedroom may significantly increase the concentration of submicron particles mainly depositing in the acinar regions, while mainly nursing activities increase the concentration of supermicron particles depositing in larger airways of the adjacent bed patient. Our data emphasize the need for effective interventions to limit hospital- and nursing care-associated transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens (including viral pathogens, such as rhinoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza virus, parainfluenza virus and adenoviruses, and bacterial and fungal pathogens).
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Low incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections in healthcare workers at a tertiary care hospital : Results of a prospective serological cohort study of the first and second COVID-19 pandemic wave

Med Klin Intensivmed Notfmed. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1007/s00063-021-00890-5. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Healthcare workers caring for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) patients are at an increased risk for a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The aim of this seroepidemiological study was to evaluate the risk of infection for employees at a tertiary care hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
docwirenews.com

The effect of vitamin D supplementation on mortality and Intensive Care Unit admission of COVID-19 patients. A systematic review, meta-analysis and meta-regression

Diabetes Metab Res Rev. 2021 Dec 29:e3517. doi: 10.1002/dmrr.3517. Online ahead of print. AIMS: The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to investigate the effect of vitamin D supplementation on mortality and admission to intensive care unit (ICU) of COVID-19 patients. METHODS: A systematic search of PubMed, Google...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Association of community-level social vulnerability with US acute care hospital intensive care unit capacity during COVID-19

Healthc (Amst). 2021 Dec 22;10(1):100611. doi: 10.1016/j.hjdsi.2021.100611. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on US acute care hospitals, leading to overburdened ICUs. It remains unknown if increased COVID-19 ICU occupancy is crowding out non-COVID-related care and whether hospitals in vulnerable communities may be more susceptible to ICUs reaching capacity. Using facility-level hospitalization data, we conducted a retrospective observational cohort study of 1753 US acute care hospitals reporting to the US Department of Health and Human Services Protect database from September 4, 2020 to February 25, 2021. 63% of hospitals reached critical ICU capacity for at least two weeks during the study period, and the surge of COVID-19 cases appeared to be crowding out non-COVID-19-related intensive care needs. Hospitals in the South (OR = 3.31, 95% CI OR 2.31-4.78) and West (OR = 2.28, 95% CI OR 1.51-3.46) were more likely to reach critical capacity than those in the Northeast, and hospitals in areas with the highest social vulnerability were more than twice as likely to reach capacity as those in the least vulnerable areas (OR = 2.15, 95% CI OR 1.41-3.29). The association between social vulnerability and critical ICU capacity highlights underlying structural inequities in health care access and provides an opportunity for policymakers to take action to prevent strained ICU capacity from compounding COVID-19 inequities.
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

The endogenous factors affecting the detection of serum SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibodies by ELISA

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 29. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27557. Online ahead of print. To investigate endogenous interference factors of the detection results of novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) IgM/IgG. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used to detect SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG in sera of 200 patients without COVID-19 infection, including rheumatoid factor (RF) positive group, antinuclear antibody (ANA) positive group, pregnant women group and normal senior group, with 50 in each group and 100 normal controls. The level of SARS-CoV-2 IgG in pregnant women was significantly higher than that in normal control group (P = 0.000), but there was no significant difference between other groups. The levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgM in pregnant women group, normal senior group, ANA positive group and RF positive group were significantly higher than that in normal control group (P<0.05), with significant higher false positive rates in these groups (P = 0.036, P = 0.004, P = 0.000, vs normal control group). Serum RF caused SARS-CoV-2 IgM false-positive in concentration dependent manner, especially when its concentration was higher than 110.25 IU/L, and urea dissociation test can turn the false positive to negative. ANA, normal seniors, pregnant women and RF can lead to false-positive reactivity of SARS-CoV-2 IgM and/or IgG detected using ELISA. These factors should be considered when SARS-CoV-2 IgM or IgG detection is positive, false positive samples caused by RF positive can be used for urea dissociation test. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The incidence of acute kidney injury and its association with mortality in patients diagnosed with COVID-19 followed-up in intensive care unit

Ther Apher Dial. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1111/1744-9987.13790. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The kidneys are some of the most frequently affected organs during coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). This multicenter study evaluated the incidence of and risk factors for AKI in COVID-19 patients followed-up in intensive care unit, and its association with mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Providers at a Midwestern Academic System Report a Positive Experience with Telehealth During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Telemed J E Health. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2021.0410. Online ahead of print. Introduction: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been rapid expansion in the use of telehealth. As a result, many providers who had no prior experience using telehealth are now using it to provide patient care. The goal of this study was to survey health care providers on a wide range of telehealth topics including their experiences examining and connecting with patients digitally, identifying which types of patients may be best suited to telehealth, and identifying technical and logistical areas for improvement when using telehealth. Methods: Physicians and advanced practice providers (n = 944) at a large midwestern academic system were invited to complete an anonymous online survey during a 2-week period in October 2020. Results: Surveys, completed and analyzed (n = 178), indicated 86.6% of respondents felt confident in their clinical assessment, and 86.1% felt they formed an adequate personal connection with the patient in the majority of telehealth visits. A majority (58.5%) of providers felt telehealth was not effective for new patients, but 83% of providers felt it was effective for providing care to established patients. Respondents identified several areas for technological improvement including issues with video (27.5%) and audio (16.8%) quality. In 24.4% of visits, these technology issues were severe enough providers needed to convert an audiovisual appointment to telephone. Conclusions: Provider experience with telehealth has largely been positive at our institution. Although telehealth may not be appropriate for new patients, providers did feel it was an effective means of providing care for established patients. To continue improving the quality of telehealth, a multiteam approach should be considered, including members of technology and clinical operations teams working closely with those providers experienced in telehealth.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Effect of influenza vaccination on risk of COVID-19 – A prospective cohort study of 46,000 health care workers

J Infect Dis. 2022 Jan 5:jiac001. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiac001. Online ahead of print. The purpose of this study was to assess if influenza vaccination has an impact on the risk of COVID-19. A cohort of 46,112 health care workers were tested for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and filled in a survey on COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and influenza vaccination. The RR of hospitalization due to SARS-CoV-2 for influenza vaccinated compared with unvaccinated participants was 1.00 for the seasonal vaccination in 2019/2020 (CI 0.56-1.78, p=1.00). Likewise, no clinical effect of influenza vaccination on development of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 was found. The present findings indicate that influenza vaccination does not affect the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
13News Now

CHKD emergency rooms, urgent care facilities not the right place for COVID-19 tests, families advised to seek alternative care

NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Hampton Roads, health care facilities are now running low on space to treat patients. The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said its urgent care centers and emergency rooms were extremely busy, and weren't the right place to bring a child who has mild COVID-19 symptoms.
NORFOLK, VA
docwirenews.com

Successful application of pulsed electromagnetic fields in a patient with post-COVID-19 fatigue: a case report

Wien Med Wochenschr. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1007/s10354-021-00901-2. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Post-COVID-19 fatigue is a frequent symptom in COVID-19 survivors, which substantially limits patients to achieve full recovery and potentially restrains return to work. The previous literature has not yet reported the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields in this indication.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health-related quality of life of adults visiting emergency departments and primary care settings in Alberta

Can J Public Health. 2022 Jan 11. doi: 10.17269/s41997-021-00606-4. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To examine the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health-related quality of life (HRQL) of adults visiting emergency departments (ED) and primary care (PC) settings in Alberta, Canada, and explore whether this impact varies across demographic subgroups.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy