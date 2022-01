The legend of Agent 355 is that she was likely America’s first female spy, in operation during the American Revolution, but that she died without anybody knowing her real name. But as CIA operative Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) reminds us, “Somebody knew her name.” And with that declaration, Mace essentially ends the origin story of a group of female spies she has assembled to fight global crime outside of the restrictive and corrupt intelligence agencies that have been running the game for, in some cases, hundreds of years. If only the film The 355 were as ambitious and filled with the same outside-the-box thinking as this rockin’ team made up of some of the finest actresses working today. All told, they include a pair of Oscar winners, another nominee, and a couple other women who just kick ass in most projects they’re a part of.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO