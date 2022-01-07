ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s resolutions to benefit you and your pet

By Debbie McFadden
Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Many folks make resolutions as we enter a new year but then struggle to get past week two or three. Maybe it would be easier to stick to the plan if there are added health and bonding benefits for our favorite furry friends. Kayla Zadel joins...

