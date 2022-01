Zoë Kravitz learned how to shoot a gun without breaking one of her long nails while shooting The Batman. The star revealed how much technique went into loading, unloading, and shooting a gun while also making sure to keep her nails pristine. This is somewhat surprising since Catwoman is typically associated with using a long black whip as her main weapon of choice instead of a gun. However, it would appear Selina Kyle will be adding some gunplay to her arsenal at some point during The Batman, though she also makes use of her legs as a weapon as well.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO