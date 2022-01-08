ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS hit 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify

By Sofia-Sayson
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 8 KST, Spotify updated the daily count of monthly listeners for all musicians listed...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

TWICE earn first entry on Billboard's 'Pop Airplay' chart with 'The Feels' at #40

According to Billboard's latest update on January 4 EST, TWICE's "The Feels" has debuted on the U.S. 'Pop Airplay' chart at #40, approximately 3 months after its release!. This marks TWICE's first-ever career entry on the 'Pop Airplay' chart since their debut in 2015. They are also the 3rd K-Pop girl group to achieve an entry on the chart.
ENTERTAINMENT
kpopstarz.com

K-Media Highlights TWICE's Potential to Expand Globally as 'K-pop Representative Girl Group' Following their Billboard & YouTube Achievements in 2021

TWICE, who enjoyed initial success in Korea and Japan, is drawing attention as they continuously dominate the music scene globally. According to various Korean media outlets, their incredible achievements on YouTube, the U.S. Billboard, etc., are already major indicators that show their power as "K-pop Representative Girl Group." TWICE 'Formula...
ENTERTAINMENT
kpopstarz.com

Big Hit Music Announces BTS RM and Jin's Full Recovery from COVID-19

Following BTS Suga, members RM and Jin have also made their full recoveries. Keep on reading to know more. Big Hit Music Announce BTS RM and Jin's Full Recovery from COVID-19 Back on December 25, it was revealed by Big Hit Music that BTS members RM and Jin had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from their personal and official schedules in the United States, with Jin exhibiting mild symptoms of fever. A day prior, fellow member Suga had tested positive as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allkpop.com

BTS' V gains 30 million followers on Instagram in 28 days

BTS's V gained 30 million followers on Instagram in less than a month. On January 2nd, the BTS member's Instagram account gained more than 30 million followers. Back on December 6th, 2021, all 7 BTS members created their personal Instagram account delighting many fans across the globe. V's account is the first to gain 30 million followers.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kst#Korean
allkpop.com

BTS's V earns new peak on Billboard's 'Artist 100' & 'Emerging Artists' chart

BTS's V has scored another impressive feat on Billboard!. On January 5 KST, Billboard updated their charts, and V officially topped the 'Emerging Artists' chart, marking his first-ever No. 1 hit on the chart since debut. V also re-entered and reached a new peak on Billboard's 'Artist 100' chart at No. 57.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

BTS's ‘Dynamite (Choreography ver.)' video surpasses 200 million views on YouTube

The choreography video for BTS's "Dynamite" has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube!. First released in September of 2020, this marks the group's 23rd music video to reach 200 million views. In particular, BTS's official "Dynamite" music video currently has more than 1.3 billion views, and their 'B-Side' music video is gradually approaching the 200 million view mark.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

P1Harmony drop 'Do It Like This' performance MV

P1Harmony have dropped their performance music video for "Do It Like This". In the performance MV, P1Harmony go over their energetic choreography. "Do It Like This" is the title song of their third mini album 'DISHARMONY: FIND OUT', and it's a fun throwback hip-hop track rounded out by the bold aspirations and confidence of the P1Harmony members.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Big Hit Music denies online rumors that BTS's RM is dating

On December 31, one Big Hit Music rep told various media outlets, "The dating rumors about RM are not true." Previously, a controversial YouTube channel claimed that RM was dating a chaebol non-celebrity based on 'Lovestagram' evidence. The same YouTube channel also garnered attention in the past for fueling dating rumors about BTS's Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi, as well as BTS's V.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

METALLICA Hit 1.3 Billion Streams On Spotify In 2021

On December 31st, 2021, Metallica checked in via social media with the following message for the fans:. "With all the ups and downs of 2021, one thing remained consistent – you listened to a lot of Metallica on Spotify! Just when we thought you couldn’t possibly listen to any more, you went and proved us wrong. Clocking in at 112.2M hours of streaming, we were the top artist for 1M of you! Honestly, we don’t even know what to say. But a massive THANK YOU, 'TALLICA FAMILY feels pretty appropriate right about now. Happy New Year to you all; we’ll see ya in 2022! #2021ArtistWrapped."
MUSIC
NME

Suga of BTS recovers from COVID-19, confirms Big Hit Music

BTS rapper Suga has recovered from COVID-19 and is no longer in quarantine. Earlier today (January 3), Big Hit Music released a statement via fan community platform Weverse, where it announced that the idol had made a full recovery from the coronavirus. The agency also shared that he was no longer in quarantine from noon on the same day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allkpop.com

OMEGA X's 'Love Me Like' enters the worldwide iTunes album chart at No. 21

OMEGA X have successfully landed on the worldwide iTunes album chart!. On January 5 KST, the boy group finally released their second mini-album 'Love Me Like' featuring the album's title track of the same name along with its music video. 'Love Me Like' has debuted on the worldwide iTunes album chart at No. 21, becoming their highest-charting album by breaking the record of their first mini-album 'Vamos' which charted at No. 154.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy