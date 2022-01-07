Move to Remote Teaching and Learning for First Week of Classes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan City Schools has announced they will be moving all in-class instruction to be remote, beginning on Wednesday. Today, the Dothan City Schools received information from our schools’ on their staffing and substitute shortages; based on an increased number of confirmed cases and exposure of COVID-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant, the safest path forward is to temporarily close our buildings and switch our students to remote learning. Beginning Wednesday, January 12, we will move forward with fully remote teaching and learning across all grade levels. The closure remains in place for at least 3 days with plans for classes to resume on Tuesday, January 18 (Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday).
