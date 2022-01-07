ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Move to Remote Teaching and Learning for First Week of Classes

 4 days ago

I hope you had a restful break. I am writing to let you know that the first week of the semester will be remote. This may not be the start to the New Year we all wanted, but I am confident we will get through it. The plan is...

CU Boulder News & Events

Resources and support for teaching, learning & working remotely

As the spring 2022 semester starts with remote instruction and some in our campus community displaced by the Marshall Fire, the following resources will help you tap into the services, support and best practices for hybrid and remote teaching, learning and working. Hybrid Teaching and Learning Resources - This site...
BOULDER, CO
Newington Town Crier

CCSU moving to remote learning for remainder of winter session

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University is moving to remote learning for the remainder of the winter session due to the increase in the state's covid positivity rate. CCSU moved to remote operations for faculty, employees and all students Monday. Classes will remain online until the remainder of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

CMSD Students On Remote-Learning Next Week

(Cleveland, OH) - When classes resume in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District next week, students can expect once again to attend virtually. The move is in response to surging COVID case numbers in the community. The district plans to reevaluate next week to determine if classes will continue remotely or...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UT Austin Asks Faculty to Teach Remotely for First Two Weeks of Spring Semester

The University of Texas at Austin has announced several short-term changes are needed as students and faculty start the spring semester. According to the university, the campus will remain open, but officials are taking action in several areas to manage density and reduce additional virus transmission. University officials are asking...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox 19

Mt. Healthy shifts to remote learning for two weeks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy students will learn remotely through Jan. 21, the district announced on Thursday. The announcement comes amid a rise in illnesses and quarantines associated with COVID-19 cases, the district says. Students in grades 7-12 are already learning remotely after the district closed Mt. Healthy Junior/High School...
CINCINNATI, OH
KATC News

Northwest High moves to remote learning for Monday

Students at Northwest High School will pivot to remote learning Monday, January 10, while several staff members are out on quarantine or isolating during the omicron surge. St. Landry Parish School Board says they will continue to monitor the positive rates and cases and will inform the community when school will resume to in-person learning.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
goldrushcam.com

UC Merced Extends Remote Teaching by One Extra Week

Image by Veronica Adrover. January 10, 2022 - By Jody Murray, UC Merced - UC Merced will delay the start of in-person instruction in light of the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant sweeping the nation, but otherwise is moving forward with plans for on-site courses and carefully coordinated campus operations for spring semester.
MERCED, CA
drexel.edu

Classes to Remain Remote for Week 2 of Winter Term

The following message regarding classes remaining remote for the second week of the winter term was sent to the Drexel community. Drexel courses that were remote for the week of January 3 will remain remote for the week of January 10. Lectures and class discussions will be recorded where possible.
WDTN

Huber Heights elementary students move to remote learning

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights elementary school students will transition to remote learning starting Monday. Huber Heights City Schools said all Valley Forge Elementary students will move to an exclusively remote learning schedule beginning Monday, January 10. The district attributed the change to staff shortages worsened by a COVID-19 case surge. “Our district […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
York News-Times

Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of Chicago Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest development in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district. Chicago has rejected a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State University to start winter classes remotely for first three weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University will begin its spring semester classes online, following a surge in COVID-19 cases around Michigan. MSU will instead start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 for the next three weeks. A letter published on the school's website said the omicron variant and Michigan's recent surge in cases justified the move.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdhn.com

Dothan City Schools moves to remote learning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan City Schools has announced they will be moving all in-class instruction to be remote, beginning on Wednesday. Today, the Dothan City Schools received information from our schools’ on their staffing and substitute shortages; based on an increased number of confirmed cases and exposure of COVID-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant, the safest path forward is to temporarily close our buildings and switch our students to remote learning. Beginning Wednesday, January 12, we will move forward with fully remote teaching and learning across all grade levels. The closure remains in place for at least 3 days with plans for classes to resume on Tuesday, January 18 (Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday).
DOTHAN, AL

