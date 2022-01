HARRISBURG, Pa. - A local politician was in some hot water Tuesday after remarks he made to the Legislative Redistricting Commission. Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley used the word "ghetto" when expressing his concerns about packing Allentown and Bethlehem into one district. He says the word is being used out of context, but others, including members of his own party, say it was offensive.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO