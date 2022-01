Saving up for your first down payment on a home is a big deal. Here are some good cities to buy a home in, based on a financial and real-estate market analysis. Rent Cafe analyzed 174 metro cities based on data from Zillow, the US Census Bureau, the Economic Policy Institute and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Their analysis revealed that the Midwest has the most attractive and affordable options for first-time home buyers. In total, there were 64 metro areas where the average two-person family could save for a 20 percent down payment on a starter home in less than a decade.

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO