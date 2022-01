In an Instagram post, the late-night talk show host reveals he tested positive on the first day of the holiday break for 'The Tonight Show' but has since been 'back to 100%.'. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon apparently spent his holiday in quarantine. On his first day back to work, the comedian revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO