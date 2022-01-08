JB Smoove Lost a Chance to Hang Out with Mick Jagger (Extended) | The Tonight Show

While you were posting your third Story of the day about, we don’t know, antigen tests or hot Spotify tracks, Mick Jagger emerged as Instagram’s breakout star of 2021, thanks to how he chose to spend his downtime during the Rolling Stones’ stateside tour. He’s ventured out, incognito, to dive bars, historical landmarks, junkyards, and billboards of his own face. (This writer’s favorite photo might be Jagger posing by a waterfall and thanking the city of Pittsburgh for “a great time” but tagging Nashville instead.) And now, in an interview with the Washington Post, Jagger expounded upon the joys of his new social media habit. “I’m not just doing it to do Instagram pictures,” he explained. “I’m doing it to go out, because I don’t want to be stuck in a hotel room watching TV. But, I mean, it gives you a bit of a funny thing. Oh, that’ll make a good picture, that’s hilarious. I don’t publish them all. Some of them are just too weird. But you do see odd things and you meet people and you say hello.”

