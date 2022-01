No.4 ranked TC Central held on late to defeat county foe B.B. Comer 60-58 on Friday night. With the win, the Fighting Tigers improve to 15-3 on the season. B.B. Comer took a 17-14 lead at the end of the first, but TC Central responded by outscoring the visiting Tigers 20-9 in the second to take a 34-25 lead into halftime. Comer was able to cut the lead down to 44-43 going into the final period. TC Central was able to go ahead late and hold on for the one-point victory.

