Q: Recently, my homeowners’ association had the membership vote on amendments to our documents which limit leasing within the community. Previously, our documents did not contain any restrictions on leasing. The amendments state that all leases must be no less than 90 days in duration. I recall that the Florida law does not allow an association to change the rental rights of members. Does this amendment apply to my property where I did not vote for it? (G.R., via e-mail)

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO