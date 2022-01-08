Ben Shtolzberg leads Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to upset win over Harvard-Westlake

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
SAN DIEGO — Unbeaten no more. The Colorado State men’s basketball team went to the place where most opponents suffer and took the pain of a first loss on the season. San Diego State blew out the Rams 79-49 at Viejas Arena in a nationally televised game Saturday afternoon.
Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
The newcomers on the Fighting Irish basketball team stepped up big to help lead the Irish to a 72-68 overtime win in Atlanta over Georgia tech. Freshman Blake Wesley led the way with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists and graduate transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. was nearly perfect with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting […]
Notre Dame halted its McCamish Pavilion horrors. The Irish’s Saturday trip to Georgia Tech had the same tight-game script as its prior visits. This one even required overtime to decide. That script usually finishes in a loss – often as a result of crushing mistakes. Notre Dame was 2-6 in its last eight games at Georgia Tech, which were decided by an average of 3.5 points.
After a season in which they suffered a huge upset then responded with a 5-0 thrashing of the Niagara Purple Eagles, the no. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish headed to the Keystone State on Friday to take on the no. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions. The game was the first Big Ten matchup of 2022 for both schools.
Welcome to McCamish Pavilion, cardiologist’s paradise. So far this season, five of Georgia Tech’s nine home games – Miami (OH), Georgia Southern, Wisconsin, Georgia State, and Louisville – came down to the final minute of regulation. And Yellow Jacket fans have every reason to expect another white-knuckle finish Saturday.
Blake Wesley tossed in 22 points, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski hit big 3-pointers in overtime, and Dane Goodwin sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8 seconds remaining to help Notre Dame hold off Georgia Tech 72-68 in Atlantic Coast Conference play
ALLSTON, Mass. – The Brown men's basketball team earned its first Ivy League victory of the season Friday evening as the Bears took down Harvard 84-73 at the Lavietes Pavillion. "I was really pleased with the energy and passion with which we played tonight," head coach Mike Martin said....
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish locked in the sweep Saturday in Nittany Lion country. Following Friday’s 4-2 W at Penn State, the Irish powered past an early 3-1 deficit to win it in overtime. First Period. Irish forward Solag Bakich wasted no time getting after it and got Notre...
WEST HAVEN — Notre Dame-West Haven junior Ty Battipaglia understands the rivalry between the Green Knights and Fairfield Prep. When the Jesuits jumped out to an early lead on Saturday afternoon, Battipaglia took over. Behind two first-period goals by the Cheshire junior and a solid goaltending performance by Peter...
The last scheduled meeting between Mike Brey and Mike Krzyzewski is back on. Notre Dame will host Duke on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. ET in the makeup of a game originally set for New Year’s Day but postponed due to Blue Devils’ COVID-19 issues, the ACC announced Monday.
Comments / 0