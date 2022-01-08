Ben Shtolzberg leads Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to upset win over Harvard-Westlake

Notre Dame halted its McCamish Pavilion horrors. The Irish’s Saturday trip to Georgia Tech had the same tight-game script as its prior visits. This one even required overtime to decide. That script usually finishes in a loss – often as a result of crushing mistakes. Notre Dame was 2-6 in its last eight games at Georgia Tech, which were decided by an average of 3.5 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO