Elliott: Mariah Bell finally earns her golden moment at U.S. figure skating championships

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Mariah Bell is poised to represent the U.S....

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Salt Lake Tribune

Nathan Chen gets funky on his way to winning sixth straight US Championship

Nathan Chen went looking for the fun and funky side of skating. He found it Sunday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chen got so into dancing to Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” at the end of Sunday’s free skate at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in fact, that he uncharacteristically tripped — marking his second fall of the performance. Neither that spill nor the one that came when he attempted a quadruple flip early in the program could get him out of his groove, however. The Salt Lake City skater who entered in first place after the short program still produced the highest scores of the afternoon on his way to winning his sixth straight U.S. championship. That’s one shy of the record set by Dick Button, who won seven straight from 1946-52.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
olympics.com

Mariah Bell captures U.S. title on ninth try, set to lead American women's trio

Four years after she couldn't find her best in the Olympic season at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Mariah Bell delivered right when she needed to. The 25-year-old, in her ninth appearance at the national championships, skated two crowd-pleasing programs in the event to seal her first gold on Friday (7 January) in Nashville, scoring a 216.25 overall. It's her fourth career medal at nationals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Guardian

Nathan Chen makes statement with record short program at US nationals

Clearly back on his game, Nathan Chen set a short program record at the US figure skating championships on Saturday. With a performance full of superb footwork and spins – there were two massive quads in it, too – Chen sent a message to all his competitors, here and abroad. His 115.39 points beat the nationals mark of 114.13 he set in 2020.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Chen wins short program at US figure skating championhips

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen, a top contender for Beijing Olympic gold, won the men's short program on Saturday at the US Figure Skating Championships. - Covid-hit Liu to Beijing - The selection committee announced the three US women who will skate at Beijing, picking Covid-hit two-time US champion Alysa Liu to join 2022 US champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in China.
NASHVILLE, TN

