ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lita, Mickie James And Hall Of Famers Announced For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re only a few weeks away from the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view and this week on Friday Night SmackDown Charlotte Flair made her way down to the ring to cut a...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Mickie James And Scott D’Amore Comment On WWE Royal Rumble Return

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James took to Instagram to react to her upcoming WWE return at the Royal Rumble. As noted, WWE announced last night that James and 18 other Superstars will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. You can click here for the current Rumble card. It was acknowledged on commentary and on Twitter that James is the current Knockouts Champion.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Mickie James Has Her Sights Set On Charlotte Flair After WWE Royal Rumble

Mickie James is a true veteran of the pro wrestling world as she was one of the mainstays of WWE’s women’s division during the mid to late 2000s. After being fired by WWE back in April last year, Mickie James made her way to NWA and then Impact Wrestling soon after.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Kelly Kelly
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Michelle Mccool
Person
Carmella
Person
Summer Rae
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Mickie James
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Sends Message To WWE Superstar Ahead Of Her Return

It’s been a while since fans have seen Alexa Bliss as she’s been taking time away from WWE, but last week during the Raw the company confirmed that the former Raw Women’s Champion will be returning soon. WrestleMania season is right around the corner, but first we...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Matt Hardy Reveals Match That Made Jeff Hardy Want To Quit Wrestling

The Hardy Boyz have been in the professional wrestling business for a long time, and throughout the course of their careers they’ve faced off against a wide variety of opponents both in tag team and singles competition. Matt Hardy discussed he and Jeff’s early days with WWE during a...
WWE
Fightful

Brock Lesnar Breaks WWE Record Previously Held By Hulk Hogan

Brock Lesnar has broken a long-standing WWE record. At WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, but the match was called off after The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match, making it a fatal five-way. Brock would later pin Big E, winning the WWE Championship for the sixth time in his career.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Rumble Match#Combat#Tamina
ESPN

2022 WWE Royal Rumble results, card, news, stories and match information

For the 35th time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will signal the unofficial ramp-up towards WrestleMania season. The 2022 edition of one of WWE's signature events takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. It is the second time the Royal Rumble will emanate from St. Louis; the first time was in 2012, at what was then the Scottrade Center (now known as Enterprise Center).
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Triple H’s Reaction To The Recent WWE Releases

For years NXT was thought of as Triple H’s baby, but the brand has been going through some major changes ever since it was relaunched as NXT 2.0 last year, and this week some key figures such as William Regal, Road Dogg and Samoa Joe were released from the company.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy And Wife Reby Sky Expecting Another Child

Great news for Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky, who appear to be expecting a child. The AEW star posted a tweet asking his followers if they guess the gender, thus breaking the news to kick off the new year. Matt and Reby already have four kids, who have...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Major Face Turn Takes Place After SmackDown?

They say that anything can happen when you watch a professional wrestling show, and this week fans saw Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth Rollins make a surprise appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. During the show Adam Pearce told WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns that he would be picking his opponent...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star’s Royal Rumble Appearance Was Supposed To Be A Surprise

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown fans saw Charlotte Flair make her way down to the ring, and the current SmackDown Women’s Champion introduced a video package that confirmed some interesting names for the women’s Royal Rumble match. It was confirmed that Hall of Famers...
WWE
411mania.com

Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James

– WWE announced the participants of the women’s Royal Rumble at this year’s event last night, which included several names from the past. The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Lita and others will make their return to the company. However, Paige was not listed, and the fans reacting to that caused her to trend on Twitter. In a post on the social media site, she commented on trending.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Adds Another City Name To Banned Word List

It’s not big secret that there are a number of words that can’t be said on WWE programming, and over the last year or so the company has refrained from letting announcers mention certain cities that their TV tapings take place from. This week’s episode of Monday Night...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top NXT Stars Work Dark Match Before WWE SmackDown

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and it featured a face to face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as well as a SmackDown Tag Team Title match for the main event. Tommaso Ciampa also faced...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Set To Miss Royal Rumble PPV Due To Injury

Wrestling isn’t for the weak, and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Last Sunday Sasha Banks faced off against Charlotte Flair at the WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC and it appeared that Banks suffered an injury during the match. After the match Banks was helped to the back and it appears that the injury is legitimate.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Top 5 Royal Rumble Matches Of All Time

The Royal Rumble is the most thrilling notion in wrestling history, and it’s always entertaining to watch. The concept of a new Superstar hitting the arena every 90 seconds has a lot of potentials. During a Royal Rumble match, the likelihood of lurches is also substantial. Because of the...
WWE
TVOvermind

Five Women Who Should Win The 2022 Royal Rumble

It’s WrestleMania season again and this time of year usually starts with the annual Royal Rumble. The yearly pay-per-view features a huge battle royal for both men and women, with the respective genders taking part in a 30-person style over-the-top elimination until the last man or woman is standing. In previous years, the Royal Rumble has created huge stars, with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Bianca Belair, and Asuka to name a few. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This list will crackdown on five superstars who should go on to WrestleMania to challenge for the main title of their respective brands.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy