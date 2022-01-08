Lita, Mickie James And Hall Of Famers Announced For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

For the 35th time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will signal the unofficial ramp-up towards WrestleMania season. The 2022 edition of one of WWE's signature events takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. It is the second time the Royal Rumble will emanate from St. Louis; the first time was in 2012, at what was then the Scottrade Center (now known as Enterprise Center).

