Golden State Warriors (30-10, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry, meet when Milwaukee and Golden State hit the court. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Curry ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO