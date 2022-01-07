ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Atlanta Home Sold For $715K

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uY5sh_0dgEu0c700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9IXI_0dgEu0c700

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Looks like someone just bought the old Atlanta home of Bobbi Kristina Brown exactly seven years after she was found lifeless due to a drug overdose.

According to TMZ , the Atlanta residence that was previously owned by Whitney Houston in which Bobbi had been living has just been sold for $715,000. The house was listed back in 2020 for a cool $599,000 but was then taken off for reasons unknown. After being listed again in November it sold for the asking price of $715K. That’s a pretty nice come up after a year of being off the market. Who knew? While many would be scared of purchasing a property that is known for being the last place that a famous person passed away in, buyers didn’t seem to mind the house’s history.

“Keller Williams Realty agent Jill Rice tells TMZ, a lot of potential buyers knew the home’s history, which scared some off — but it clearly didn’t matter to the buyers — who pulled the trigger after deciding the great neighborhood and townhouse’s look outweighed the negatives.”

Expect the buyers to eventually invite some ghost hunting reality TV team to check out the property at some point in the future. Just seems like rating’s gold to us.

With 2,600 sq. ft of living space, 3-bedrooms, 4-baths and a huge master suite amongst other features, $715 isn’t bad. Whether the famous crib houses the ghosts of it’s previous occupants is a conversation for another day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ATL Daily

Check out these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Here is an opportunity to buy into one of Atlanta’s most fashionable buildings, White Provisions Residences. This well apportioned one bedroom / one bathroom
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
KTLA

Comedian and actor Bob Saget dead at 65

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65. Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at […]
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Bobbi Kristina Brown
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The Weeknd Lists His Los Angeles Penthouse, Dubbed the ‘Mogul,’ for $22.5 Million

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the musical powerhouse better known as the Weeknd, has decided to sell his lavish LA penthouse a mere two years after buying it. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter behind such hits as “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face” purchased the full-floor Westwood condo for $21 million back in 2019, in what was one of the priciest deals ever recorded in Los Angeles County. Ready for an upgrade, the R&B star put the sprawling 7,950-square-foot pad on the market for $22.5 million on Tuesday, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. It comes shortly after he shelled out $70 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kristina#Home#Housing List#Atlanta Home Sold For
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

See Ya, Dad! Garrison Brown Buys Home Amid Rift with Sister Wives Star

In perhaps the most stunning scene in Sister Wives history, Janelle Brown told her self-centered husband to EFF OFF on a recent episode of this TLC reality series. One of Janelle's sons has gone ahead and backed up his mother's words. According to real estate records, Garrison Brown recently purchased...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
urbanbellemag.com

A Producer Calls out Porsha Williams & Her Family After Altercation with Dennis McKinley

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams have been clashing on television and away from the cameras. Porsha Williams had a lot of people talking after the recent episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star isn’t in a good place with Dennis McKinley. According to Porsha, her engagement to Simon Guobadia impacted their co-parenting relationship. However, it’s clear there are still some lingering feelings surrounding their failed relationship. In particular, Porsha is still angry Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant. It also came out that Porsha gave Dennis an ultimatum. She wanted her engagement ring back by Christmas 2020. So she wanted a wedding or nothing. But Dennis didn’t think marriage was a good idea at that point. So he didn’t return the ring. Porsha then moved on to Simon months later.
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy