Dow Slips into Red Late in Session as Stocks End Friday Lower

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund. has slumped 45% since February. She said ARK funds make up more than half of her individual retirement account, and a “significant” part of her net worth. “I do want you to know that, of course, we’ve been through a very difficult time since the significant rotation from growth into value started nearly a year ago in mid-February, and I want you to know that we’re in there with you,” she said.

