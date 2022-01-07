ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow Slips into Red Late in Session as Stocks End Friday Lower

cheddar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed lower on Friday as investors continue to worry over rate hikes....

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Dow#Red Late#Cheddar News#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.12% to $328.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund. has slumped 45% since February. She said ARK funds make up more than half of her individual retirement account, and a “significant” part of her net worth. “I do want you to know that, of course, we’ve been through a very difficult time since the significant rotation from growth into value started nearly a year ago in mid-February, and I want you to know that we’re in there with you,” she said.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks end modestly lower after recouping most of early loss

Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street Monday after recouping much of an early slide. Technology stocks bounced back after leading the market lower in the morning. Losses for industrial companies and banks were partly offset by gains in health care companies. The S&P 500 ended down 0.1%, erasing most of an earlier loss of just over 2%. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, closed up less than 0.1%. It was down 2.7% earlier. Bond yields continued to rise as investors anticipate moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Energy prices fell.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 9.28% to $233.70 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. Moderna Inc. closed $263.79 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin hits longest losing streak since 2018 as key sell-off level approaches

Bitcoin is currently experiencing its worst price slump in nearly four years, having lost nearly 40 per cent of its value in just two months.The cryptocurrency fell in price for seven days in a row over the last week, CoinDesk noted, marking the longest losing streak since August 2018. It comes just two months after bitcoin hit an all-time high above $68,000, with experts now warning that an even steeper sell-off could be triggered if BTC falls below $40,000. At the time of writing, bitcoin was trading at just above $41,000.It is typical for all-time price highs to be...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Danaher says Q4 revenue growth will exceed its guidance, stock climbs premarket

Danaher Corp. said Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter core revenue growth to exceed its own guidance, boosted by better-than-expected results at all three of its operating segments. The life sciences company is ow expecting revenue to grow in a high teens to low-twenties percentage range from the year-earlier period. "We were particularly pleased with the strength of our base business across the portfolio, which was up approximately 10% in the quarter," CEO Rainer M. Blair said in a statement released ahead of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference later in the day. "We also saw better than expected revenue growth in Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business driven by both respiratory and non-respiratory testing demand." The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 27 before market open. Shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy