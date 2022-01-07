iMac G4 review: Bold system avoids the sophomore slump

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. REVIEW – All of our modern devices have microphones. Some are sensitive and well placed, others may pick up ambient noise like your keyboard or the AC fan. Others just may not be up to the task of giving expression to all you’re wanting to get across in your calls, podcasts, video meetings, etc. The Maono Pro AU-HD300T is a full solution for this issue in a single box. You can attach via USB, or move up to a full XLR low-impedance audio setup. Either way, it can handle your sound needs – or so the box says. Let’s take a closer look.

