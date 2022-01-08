ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

COVID on campus: Almost 400 student, staff COVID cases after the first week of classes (some reports pending). 5 of 8 Rome Schools in phase 2 protocols. Berry cases climb; most students back this weekend.

Cover picture for the articleIn context: The first week of the spring semester is over within most Northwest Georgia public school systems and, as feared, multiple student and staff COVID cases are being reported. Almost 400 cases have been tracked through the week with two school systems yet to report. That total also includes students...

