ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

First National Community Bank headlines. Area schools report almost 400 student, staff cases in first week. 96 virus patients in Rome hospitals. Business updates. Warmer, wetter weekend.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 2 days ago

COVID on campus: Almost 400 student, staff COVID cases after the first week of classes (some reports pending). 5 of 8 Rome Schools in phase 2 protocols. Berry cases climb; most students back this weekend. 96 virus patients in Rome hospitals Friday, up 6. State records 21,233 new cases...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Education
Rome, GA
Health
NBC News

No evidence of drugs or foul play in death of Bob Saget, medical examiner says

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Covid#Omicron#Heritage First#The Development Authority#Espn#Saints#Fox 5#Le Mejor#Hometowntext
CNN

Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns

The IRS said Monday it would start accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday, January 24. The tax filing deadline this year is Monday, April 18. That's the day by which you must have filed your 2021 individual return and paid any remaining federal income taxes owed for last year.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy