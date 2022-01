When it comes to plants for winter color, many of them bear flowers that are edible. Each of these plants has its own special history and charm, creating a desire to pick it up at the nursery now. You may not wish to make a meal out of the flowers mentioned, and you may find their taste somewhat bland, as I do. In any case, you can use them as decorative garnish for salads, desserts, and other dishes.

