Accidents

Snowstorm kills at least 21 tourists at Pakistani resort

By Azaz Syed, Amy Woodyatt
 1 day ago
At least 21 people are dead in northern Pakistan after thousands of vehicles became stranded in a blizzard...

Related
watchers.news

21 freeze to death after heavy snow traps thousands of cars in Murree, Pakistan

At least 21 people, including 9 children, have died of hypothermia overnight Saturday, January 8, 2022, after heavy snow trapped thousands of vehicles in Pakistan's mountain resort of Murree. The resort, located about 45 km (28 miles) N of the capital Islamabad, recorded more than 1.2 m (4 feet) of fresh snow overnight. More than 23 000 cars were evacuated from the area on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 10 people

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least 10 people. Video posted to social media and confirmed by the fire department in Minas Gerais shows the moment the massive rock formation slammed into the boats on Lake Furnas in the town of Capitólio.
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Police say Pakistani-American woman was killed by ex-husband

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police say the body of a Pakistani-American woman they believe was killed by her former husband over a property dispute has been brought to the city of Rawalpindi for further investigation. The woman, a U.S. citizen of Pakistani origin, had been missing since she arrived in Pakistan in mid-October to settle issues with her ex-husband. Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of murder last week. They say the suspect confessed Saturday to killing his former wife, the fourth day of interrogation, and that he killed her the day she arrived in the city. The woman’s body was found in the district of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard

The resort town of Murree, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, was inundated with tourists and daytrippers last week after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland. But a blizzard from Friday onwards felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300 metres (7,500 feet). "It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented... with four to five feet in few hours," Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, told AFP Sunday. "(I) never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees, avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pakistan snow storm: 10 children among 22 dead after sudden snowfall traps drivers on mountain road

At least 22 people, including 10 children, have died in Pakistan’s popular hill station Murree after heavy overnight snowfall caused traffic jams that trapped tourists in their vehicles, with many freezing to death and some likely dying due to asphyxiation from car fumes.Rescue 1122, an emergency service in the country’s Punjab province, said the victims included an assistant sub-inspector of Islamabad police and seven members of his family.Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar declared a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services.He has directed authorities to open the government’s offices and rest houses for...
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Tourists question blizzard tragedy in scenic Pakistan town

As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on Sunday, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam. "We didn't get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather," said 18-year-old Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad. "Locals helped us," she told AFP, after emerging from a guesthouse where she waited out the worst snowstorm witnessed by Murree in decades. The mountain-perch town -- 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad -- has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Pakistani police say they killed 6 militants in southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police say they have killed six militants from the Islamic State group in an overnight raid at a hideout in the southwestern city of Quetta. A police statement issued Sunday said the raid was based on strong intelligence that the militants were preparing to stage an attack in the city. The militants opened fire when the police arrived and lobbed grenades. The statement said the ensuing exchange of fire continued for well over an hour and six militants were killed. Some managed to escape in the dark and they were being sought, it said. One of the dead militants had a bounty on his head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Military: 4 Pakistani soldiers, 2 militants killed in raids

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former Taliban stronghold, triggering shootings that killed four soldiers and two insurgents. The first raid was carried our in the Tank district in the northwest, killing two militants. In a statement Friday, the military said the second raid was carried out in the North Waziristan district, killing four soldiers. North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades. The military carried out a full-fledged offensive in the region after an army-run school was attacked in December 2014 in Peshawar, killing 147 people, mostly schoolchildren.
MILITARY
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
houstonianonline.com

Rocks smash and collapse on boats with tourists in Brazil: at least seven dead | abroad

Divers are still searching for three tourists and day travelers who have been reported missing. Shortly after the disaster, the number of missing people reached 20, but most of them can be located via their phones. The victims were in boats that passed under a cliff and were buried under fallen rocks. Citizens were also injured by the waves that caused the rock wall to collapse.
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

12 killed in crowd surge at Hindu shrine in Kashmir

Initial reports suggested an altercation between a group of devotees led to the incident at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine in Katra. A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir on New Year’s Day killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others, officials said. Initial...
SOCIETY
abc17news.com

Police: 6 rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say six suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir. The killings came during a surge in the government’s offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Police say the fighting erupted after government forces cordoned off two southern villages Wednesday night in search of militants reportedly hiding there. They say six militants were killed in the two incidents. Three soldiers and one police officer were also injured, and one of the soldiers died later at a hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
InsideHook

Violence Persists at Tropical Resorts Because of Tourists Seeking Drugs

Plenty of tourists head to destinations within Mexico like Cancún and the Mexican Riviera each year. It’s not hard to see why — after all, warm temperatures, scenic beaches and great food are a hard combination to argue with. But in recent years, this influx of tourists has also had an unwelcome side effect — specifically, drug-related violence. You see, a small number of tourists staying at a given resort might decide that, hey, it might be nice to procure a little cocaine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
