Offense — C The Broncos had tied their season-high for rushing yards at 190 when Melvin Gordon took the fourth-quarter handoff from the Kansas City 9-yard line. But then disaster. Melvin Ingram stormed into the backfield unblocked, forced Gordon to fumble and Nick Bolton scored on an 86-yard return touchdown. It ruined an efficient game for the Broncos’ offense, who were 7 of 12 on third down and averaged 6.7 yards per play. Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns, but passed for only 162 yards on 12-of-24 passing (59 of those yards on two plays). Lock missed receiver Jerry Jeudy on second-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 and trailing 28-21. Gordon rushed 12 times for 110 yards.

